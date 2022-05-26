Dead Space’s spiritual successor, Callisto Protocol is no longer a PUBG game

creators of dead space You have New sci-fi horror game come late this year, Callisto ProtocolAt one point, this was related to the fantasy of PUBG (née .). PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). That’s no longer the case, says Glenn Schofield, founder and CEO of Striking Distance Studios. According to a tweet from Schofield, his studio game now has “its own story and its world”.

“It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but it has grown into its own world,” Schofield said on Twitter Thursday. “PUBG is great, [and] We’ll still have a few surprises for the fans, but [The Callisto Protocol] He is his world, his story, his being.”

If you’ve been wondering how PUBG’s modern battle royale chaos relates to a sci-fi horror game set in the Moon Prison three centuries from now, you’re not alone. But since Striking Distance is owned by Krafton, the parent company of PUBG: Battlegrounds Developer of PUBG Studios, one can see how a major company might be interested in creating a “world” of some sort to draw fans from one project to the next. It was a strange idea at first and weird going back.

Schofield It said Tell detective game That amazing distance “that’s built into some connection points, and you’ll find them throughout the game like Easter eggs and things like that” seems to be connected Callisto Protocol for PUBG, but it looks like the connective tissue won’t be official anymore.

Callisto Protocol It is slated to release on consoles and PC later this year. Schofield’s former colleagues at Electronic Arts will release an official Dead Space, a remake of the original game, In January 2023.