May 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Dead Space's spiritual successor, Callisto Protocol is no longer a PUBG game

Dead Space’s spiritual successor, Callisto Protocol is no longer a PUBG game

Jack Kimmons May 27, 2022 2 min read

creators of dead space You have New sci-fi horror game come late this year, Callisto ProtocolAt one point, this was related to the fantasy of PUBG (née .). PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). That’s no longer the case, says Glenn Schofield, founder and CEO of Striking Distance Studios. According to a tweet from Schofield, his studio game now has “its own story and its world”.

“It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but it has grown into its own world,” Schofield said on Twitter Thursday. “PUBG is great, [and] We’ll still have a few surprises for the fans, but [The Callisto Protocol] He is his world, his story, his being.”

If you’ve been wondering how PUBG’s modern battle royale chaos relates to a sci-fi horror game set in the Moon Prison three centuries from now, you’re not alone. But since Striking Distance is owned by Krafton, the parent company of PUBG: Battlegrounds Developer of PUBG Studios, one can see how a major company might be interested in creating a “world” of some sort to draw fans from one project to the next. It was a strange idea at first and weird going back.

Schofield It said Tell detective game That amazing distance “that’s built into some connection points, and you’ll find them throughout the game like Easter eggs and things like that” seems to be connected Callisto Protocol for PUBG, but it looks like the connective tissue won’t be official anymore.

Callisto Protocol It is slated to release on consoles and PC later this year. Schofield’s former colleagues at Electronic Arts will release an official Dead Space, a remake of the original game, In January 2023.

See also  Google Docs will soon let you select multiple text groups

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

Google May 2022 Basic Update Live

May 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

PlayStation says half of its releases will be on PC and mobile by 2025

May 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Google Docs will soon let you select multiple text groups

May 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Dead Space’s spiritual successor, Callisto Protocol is no longer a PUBG game

May 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Senegal: A fire that killed 11 newborns in a Senegal hospital may have started due to a short circuit, says the minister

May 26, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

The NGO condemns the forced eviction of tribal communities in India

May 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

China Zero-Covid: 100,000 officials attend the emergency meeting of the State Council to revive the economy

May 26, 2022 Iris Pearce