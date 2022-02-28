Davis Cup: Everything you need to know about India vs Denmark

The Davis Cup will return to India for the first time since 2019, when Denmark will host matches 4 and 5 at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi.

The last time the Gymkhana Club in Delhi hosted the Davis Cup was in the winter of 1966, when India faced West Germany. The Gymkhana Club has 28 turf, followed by Wimbledon with 41 turf.

Leander Paes grew up in the Legend Davis Cup because he actually played European players with his incredible skills on the grass courts during home games. In the current generation, Yuki Bambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan’s play is causing trouble for the opponents on the field.

The Indian team will take advantage of the home-court advantage to win the World Group I on March 4-5.

India went to Finland (2021), Croatia (2020) and Kazakhstan (2019, draw with Pakistan) for its last three tracks.

India beat Italy on home soil in February 2019 and lost 1-3 in Kolkata.

The last time India held a grass court tie was in July 2016, when they beat Korea 4-1 in Chandigarh, but when they went to Italy in February 2019, the Indian team lost 1-3 on the same surface, against the best grass. Field players

Interestingly, it was the first draw between the two countries since India’s won 3-2 at Arhas in September 1984.

The two teams have not met much since Denmark beat India 5-0 in the quarterfinals in Copenhagen in 1927.

Rohan Bopanna will be an experienced player in the Indian team. The former world number three and fourth Indian with a Grand Slam trophy is one of the best servers in the game today. None of the current Indian squad playing against Denmark has made it into the top 100. Ramkumar Ramanathan (177), teammates Rohan Bopanna (213), Brajnesh Guneswaran (232), Yuki Bambri (232), Yuki Bambri (662), Divij Charan (1558) and Reserve Saket Maineni (602) and Digvijay Pratap Singh Are not located) are far from the mark.

Michael Dorbegard, 27, is the highest-ranked Danish player with 278 runs.

Fans will be allowed

Indian tennis fans can take part in the Davis Cup match between India and Denmark at the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Spectators have not been allowed into stadiums in most cities since the outbreak of the Govt-19 epidemic in 2020. All major tournaments, including tennis tournaments, were held in biofuels under strict restrictions.

Announcing the development, the organizing committee for the Davis Cup tournament also announced that tickets for the upcoming tournament will be free.

“We are building capacity for 3,800 seats. There will be no fare tickets. All tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis, ”said Om Pathak, administrator of the Delhi Gymkhana Club and co-chairman of the organizing committee.