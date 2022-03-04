Davis Cup: Energetic Dance seeks to beat India’s House Party

Back to the old days, India spread the grass to overcome the Davis Cup opponents in the upcoming tie against Denmark. The turf at the Delhi Gymkhana Club is expected to play low and fast to destabilize the Danish team without firepower. The World Team draw starts on Friday with Ramkumar Ramanathan (170th) facing Christian Sixcard (824th) in the first singles match.

“There will always be pressure on any part of the tie, in the first or second game. Playing on the grass is a big advantage for us and playing in India gives the crowd a great opportunity, ”said Ramkumar, adding that his style of play, which includes serves and volleys and chip-and-charges, suited him very well. Area.

“Cross court experts and local Malis should come here and work on the grass courts,” said non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal. “The idea is to keep it as low and fast as possible. I hope it happens that way.”

Yuki Bambri (590) will face Michael Dorbegard (305) in the second singles match on Friday. Bambri is ahead of 246th ranked Brajnesh Guneswaran as the Think Tank believes the Delhi youngster’s game is more suited to low rebound grass.

In the doubles division on Saturday, Divij Sharan will face the pair of Denmark captain Frederick Nielsen and Johannes Ingilsen alongside Rohan Bopanna. Although Ramanathan has teamed up with Bopanna to win two ATP 250 titles this year, 27-year-old Rajpal said he will retire from reverse singles on Saturday.

“Divij and Rohan have both played a lot together and performed well on the grass. We assign Ram to singles, otherwise he will come back to court after the doubles.

In their last two Davis Cup ties, India started out as favorites, but lost to Croatia and Finland. Entered the play-off round after losing to Finland. Denmark, meanwhile, advanced to this position by beating Morocco in its World Group II tie.

“We play with India on their day and they have the best players. However, we can compare them to any of the best players in the world,” Nielsen said.

Table:

Friday: (Starting at 11am) Christian Sixscord against Ramkumar Ramanathan; Yuki Bambri vs Michael Dorbegard

Saturday: (Starting at 10:00 am Ramkumar Ramanathan vs. Michael Dorbegard; Yuki Bambri vs. Christian Sixcord

Live on the Sony network