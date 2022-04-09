April 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

David Spade Says Will Smith's Oscar Ban Is NBD, Talks To Chris Rock

Cassandra Kelley April 10, 2022 2 min read

will Smith He won’t be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years – and while some think that’s huge, David Spade Here to say, whoop-de-doo… which suggests it’s not a big deal at all.

We’ve Got A Comedy Legend – And A Good Friend Chris Rock – Friday at Avra ​​in Bev Hills…and of course, we had to take into account Will’s decade-old ban, which had just been issued by the academy hours before.


Check it out… David actually seems to be fine with the punishment – saying the movie should do something, and that seems appropriate. But when we pressed whether it was too harsh… he scoffed.

From Dave’s point of view…not being able to attend the party or vote for future films doesn’t really come as a major consequence – he says himself, “Who cares?”


Travel the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

DS also reveals if he’s talked to Chris yet… and indeed, he definitely has. He refuses to take up what his friend thinks, though, while respecting the man’s trust and privacy. As for what he thinks the Academy can do to make it up to CR – he’s got a hilarious response.

BTW, just to give you an idea of ​​how close David is with Chris… Check out his last podcast appearance on Spade’s Fly on the Wall in January, which he hosted with Dana Carvey. Chris told an interesting story about being bullied as a child.

See also  Spotify's flagship podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience', mysteriously disappeared from the streaming platform twice within a week


There have been other reactions to the 10-year ban as well…including from the ‘Dodgeball’ star Chris Williamswho says it’s a harsh sentence – but it makes sense to consider the behavior.

Just like David, The CW also thinks Will will land on his feet in the long run… and he can get past this with some time and healing — and forget about society because the next big thing catches our eye.

We also asked if Williams thought Smith got another Oscar in it 10 years ban – and the guy says, Hell yeah… expecting that he might actually win after his last year.

The dude might not have to wait that long – like we told you, Will is still eligible to run and win an Academy Award even during that ten year period… he can’t go to the show.

