Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt and Michael Imperioli in 2005 picture : Evan Agostini ( Getty Images )

Tony Sirico passed away yesterdayresulting in an outpouring of greetings from fans and former co-workers alike -And the especially from sopranoHe played gangster Paulie Walnuts All six seasons of the HBO show.

The mourners said today included Series creator David Chase who (for every THR) released a statement today acknowledging what Sirico – who spent years in and out of prison before turning to the acting world – brought him to the mood part. the often funny Polly:

Tony was a gem. The way Buddhists refer to the jewel – Supernatural and the master. But definitely not a Zen master. He was very loud, very funny, very talented. I am so happy for him because in his mid fifties and sixties he finally learned how talented and loving he is. I was thinking about him yesterday, oddly enough, and was reminded that he was the main reason for his success soprano. I will miss him so much, Gennaro. So does the world.

Meanwhile, Lauren Bracco – who also appeared alongside Siriko in Martin Scorsese good comrades-wrote on Twitter“ A standing man who has always supported me and loves my children and parents. I have memories of my life with Tony – starting from good comrades to me soprano And beyond that but oh my gosh, did we have fun doing it Bensonhurst Spelling Bee. I hope he’s in heaven bumping into everyone now. I love you my friend.” And s I am also Steve Van Zandt, Who wrote “ RIP Tony Sirico. legendary. Silvio “Paulie Walnuts” best friends in sopranoolder brother Frankie “The Fixer” Antonino “Father Tony” Tagliano in Lillehammer. A larger than life figure on and off screen. I will miss you very much, my friend. My sincere condolences to the family.” This, in addition to Yesterday’s message from Sirico frequent soprano Scene partner Michael Imperioli, who helped spread news of his death, wrote about his grief. “ I am proud to say that I have done a lot of the best and most enjoyable work with my dear friend Tony. I will miss him forever. It is truly irreplaceable.”

In addition to those who worked with him, fa ns dick They continued to extend their special greetings as well , sharing their favorite Paulie Walnuts quotes, and repeating the many colorful tales that surrounded Sirico – including an often recurring story that his main condition for accepting the role of Paulie was that the show’s writers never made him a rat. And of course, many people reposted one of the sweetest and strangest moments of Siriko’s career: when he and Steve Sherpa appeared in Sesame Streetand briefly took on the role of Bert and Ernie.