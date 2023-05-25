‘Danger! The Masters crown “The Villain” as the new champion

television

May 25, 2023 | 11:07 a.m

The victor crowned the self-proclaimed “villain” of this season’s “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament during Wednesday night’s episode.

Danger!

Who is James Holzhauer?

The self-proclaimed “bad guy” in “Danger!” The Masters tournament crowned the victor during Wednesday night’s episode.

Holzhauer, 38, won the grueling three-week tournament after beating 24-year-old Mattia Roach, who came second, and Matt Amodio, 32, who finished third.

The professional sports player took home the grand prize of $500,000 in addition to the inaugural Trebek Trophy.

“Danger!” They said they also donated $100,000 to the Las Vegas nonprofit Project 150helping high school students with unsafe housing.

Perpetuating a mock feud with the champion, host Ken Jennings told Holzhauer that the other competitors had pushed him to the limit.

“They tested you to the limit, but you are our first ever danger!” said Jennings, 49.

After his victory, the Illinois native turned to his competitors and congratulated them on a good race.





Holzhauer (left), 38, won the grueling three-week tournament after besting Matt Amodio, 32, who finished third and 24-year-old Mattia Roach who came in second. Danger!





Holzhauer made his game show debut in 2019 and became a rival to the Washington native in 2020 when they both appeared in the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Greatest of All Time”. Danger!

“You played amazing, your dad is very proud of you,” Holzhauer told Roach, who lost her father earlier this month. “Your mother too.”

The Post has reached out to Holzhauer for comment.

Holzhauer made his game show debut in 2019 and became a rival to the Washington native in 2020 when they both appeared in the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Greatest of All Time”.





Perpetuating a mock feud with the champion, host Ken Jennings told Holzhauer that the other competitors had pushed him to the limit. Danger!

Jennings eventually prevailed, leaving Holzhauer wanting a rematch.

“You know how much work I had to put in to make it all the way here on this platform and avoid having to play you again, James,” said the Games Show when Holzhauer accused him of “dodging the rematch”.

The duo later became involved in a lewd, obsessive flirtation after Jennings joked that he called Holzhauer “elegantly sexy but full of charming terror”.

“Keep it in your pants, Ken,” Holzhauer quipped.

The sensual exchange caused Roach to burst out laughing.

Holzhauer he tweeted later that “we actually had to pause the recording so Ken could take a cold shower.”





