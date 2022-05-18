Dan Fogelman Breaks The Train, The Final Conversation Series – Deadline

brake alert: The story includes details about the May 17 episode of this is us“the train.” It was shown Monday night at the Landmark Theater as part of Deadline Awards Show Seriesfollowed by a Q&A produced by the series’ creator and CEO Dan Fogelman. You can watch a two-part video, in which he explains “Train” (above) and introduces next week’s final series (bottom story).

Forward flash scene this is us Fans have been looking forward – and dreading – for years to play tonight, with The Pearsons and their families gathering at Kevin’s house to say their last goodbyes to Rebecca on her deathbed.

Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan on Tuesday’s episode “The Train”

Ron Batzdorf / NBC



There were so many tears as the Big Three – past and present – took turns on Rebecca’s bed telling her how much she meant to them. Randall and Kevin went last while Kate was racing from London to join them. I got there in the morning just in time for the trio to say their last “I love you” to Rebecca as she took her last breath.

Parallel to Rebecca’s final hours, a younger version of her finds herself on a train, a sweet return to the “Caboose” episode earlier this season and reminiscent of riding the train with her father decades ago. William guided her through the cars and she spent time with the train waiter, who was none other than Dr. K who was making lemonade from lemons.

There was also a surprising third parallel story involving a new family with two sons and a daughter we didn’t see. Father Kenny, played by Dolly Hill, lost control of the family’s car and one of the sons, Marcus, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. For a while it seemed like an adult Marcus might be Deja’s boyfriend in the future. It turns out she is still with Malik, whose child’s father is revealed, while the car accident and Pearsons fire occurred on the same day, as Marcus and Jack were being treated by the same doctor, Dr. Spencer, who plays his role. The same actor, Bill Irwin, who played the title role this is usSuper Bowl episode.

Kenny bumps into Jack at the hospital where Jack Dr. K is involved in making lemonade from the wisdom of lemons that Kenny then makes for his family crest. Marcus, who was miraculously revived by Dr. Spencer while Jack was dying a few doors away, became an outstanding researcher. Honored for his contributions to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, he played the man who handed him the award we Director/EP Ken Olin, who directed The Train.

When little Rebecca and William walked across the train, with some unforgettable things this is us Moments of play around, including a karate class scene of Jack and young Randall, the two of whom arrive at Cabose.

“That’s very sad, isn’t it, the end?” she said. “Oh, I’m not that way I see it,” replied William, “if something makes you sad when it’s over, it must have been great when it was.” “You’ll see that the end isn’t sad, Rebecca, it’s just the beginning of the next incredibly wonderful thing.”

When her younger version entered the bedroom, which had been set up to be a bedroom, Randall whispered into Rebecca’s dying ear, “Tell him ‘hello.'” Rebecca pressed his hand as if to confirm she had heard him, and moments later, little Rebecca lay on the bed on the train, She turned to see young Jack and said to him, “Hello.”

In the first part of his video interview (you can watch it above), Fogelman talks about filming that last scene, which required a reshoot, as well as the entire emotional episode. He explains why the train was chosen as the backdrop to tell the story of Rebecca’s death, and why William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Dr. K. (Gerald McCraney) And why did we get “Jack the mustache” in that last scene.

Fogelman also explains the story line with Kenny and Marcus, and how he finally convinced him thirty things Blame Olin for making a cameo on the show He’s been an EP and director for six seasons, and why Deja eventually ended up with Malik.

Fogelman said about putting Marcus and Jack’s story alongside Jack’s story which was an idea they’ve both had on the show for years.

During the conversation, Fogelman also became personal, talking about how suddenly losing his mother, without being able to say a proper goodbye, affected the writing of the scene in which the Big Three spoke to Rebecca for the last time.

In the second video (you can watch it below) Fogelman talks about him this is us’ The last episode of the next series next week, “We”, which he also wrote.

He brings up the story of the final episode and explains how the new material was blended with the footage he was best known for filming four years ago.

Call Fogelman last 2 hours from this is us “Very different episodes talking to each other.”

He said, “In the last episode, we’re going to try to portray a simple thing, which, though sad, is kind of a day in the life, and which is a big part of what the show is about, against Rebecca’s funeral.”

Fogelman said the show intentionally solved all of the major puzzles early on “so that people could sit down with family on the final episode in the simplest way.” “While it’s going to make you cry, it’s going to make you sad, the ending of the ending moves me in a different way. I think the cast and crew picked up something about the human condition and the status of being a family member that I’m really proud of.”

He also joked about another death and shared a line from the end, “I wish I could have enjoyed it more while it was still happening rather than worrying when it would end.” , and reveals the character who says it.

Additionally, Fogelman interacts with NBC’s Seth Meyers in advance earlier today this is us Reboot, That was themand says if he’s going to do something secondary or something else this is usrelated series.