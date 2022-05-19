CW Boss Addresses Cancellation ‘Shock’ – Deadline

It’s “transitional time” CW: President Mark Bedowitz spoke about the “shock” of the cancellation this season, which included shows such as The legends of tomorrow in the capital And legaciesAnd revealed that he encouraged his creators to approach the finals of the season as if it were the finals of the series.

“I realize the pattern was different from what we’ve done in years past, so I can see why it was such a shock to you and the fans. None of these decisions were easy, we had long conversations with our studios and parent companies and everyone realized that this was the CW transition time. Unfortunately Some tough financial and strategic decisions had to be made at every level, and despite some rumors circulating, the content was never a factor in deciding not to go ahead with the shows,” he said on The CW’s Pre-advance communicate.

Youth Deviation Network is closely associated with the number of original series that will be on the air, including their cancellation batuman, naomi, dynasty, witch, roswell, new mexico, in the dark, And 4400.

He added that he “always did my best” to give the long-running series a proper ending so that “the creators can finish telling their stories on their own terms and hopefully the fans who invested all their time will be satisfied.”

“We had an idea early on, which could be bubble shows. We didn’t know 100% what was going to happen, so we tried to encourage all of these producers to treat their ending like it was a series finale. We wanted to do the right thing with the series and the fans.” Ultimately, producers are agents of their own creative vision. Unfortunately, it’s the fans who lose out with these decisions.”

This comes ahead of CW’s pending sale of Nexstar, which is expected to close in the next few weeks, a topic that Pedowitz, as expected, has not been able to talk about.

The news was especially disturbing for fans of series including legends of tomorrow in the capital, And legacies. The Superhero Show ends after the seven seasons and originals The spin-off, which comes from Julie Plec, ends after four seasons.