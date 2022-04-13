Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch

Cuba Gooding Jr., the actress who was accused by more than 20 women of forcibly groping or kissing them in encounters dating back more than two decades, pleaded guilty in Manhattan on Wednesday to a charge of forced touching.

Mr. Gooding faced criminal trial for unwanted sexual touching of three women in Manhattan restaurants and clubs in 2018 and 2019. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to admit 19 other women she said had come forward as witnesses. Mr. Gooding is accused of such behaviour.

The attorney general’s office wrote in a court filing in October 2019 that “Mr Gooding’s previous actions demonstrate that his contacts with her intimate members were intentional rather than accidental, and that he is not at fault for their disapproval.”

The judge eventually ruled that two additional defendants can testify against Mr. Gooding at trial, which would have allowed prosecutors to argue in court that Mr. Gooding had demonstrated similar behavior for years.