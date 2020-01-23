Government Jobs

CTET July Online Form 2020

4 days ago
0 399 1 minute read

CTET July Online Form 2020

(Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE))

Post Name – Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2020

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 24-January-2020

• Last Date – 24-February-2020

Exam Date – 24-February-2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Fees For Single Paper

General/OBC – Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / PH – Rs. 500/-

Fees For Both Paper

General/OBC – Rs.1200/-

SC / ST / PH – Rs. 600/-

Candidate can pay the exam fee through online by using credit card or debit card or net banking or can pay through E Challan also

 

 

 

 

PARTICIPATING/ORGANIZING INSTITUTES

AGE LIMIT
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

 

 Minimum- 18 Years

 
Number of post- 76 Post

 

 

Course Name- Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2020
Exam Name – CTET,2020

Number of Posts – As per CTET Rules

Educational Qualification:

Primary Stage(Class I to V)

Candidates who are Senior Secondary or its Equivalent with at least 50% or 45% marks/Passed  or appearing diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE 2002 Norms/B.El.Ed(04 Years Course)/Diploma in education(Special Course ,for 02 Years)/ B.Ed(1 Year)/Diploma in Elementary Education(1 Year) will be eligible for CTET Examination..

Secondary Stage(Class VI to VIII)

Candidates having Bachelor Degree (with at least 45% or 50% marks) /passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in elementary Education/Diploma in Education/B.El.Ed /B.SC.Ed /B.A Ed. /B.Ed. will be eligible for this CTET Examination.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below, or they can also apply through official site of CTET before 24/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned & in  JPEG Format)-:

Photograph(10-100 KB)

Signature(3-30 KB)

Examination Pattern-:

Paper – I (02.5 Hours Duration): Total 150 Marks MCQ Paper divided in 05 Sections of 30 marks & questions (per section Comprising of Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics & Environmental Studies topics.

Paper – II (02.5 Hours Duration): Total 150 Marks MCQ Paper divided in 05 Sections of 30 marks & questions (per section Comprising of Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics &Social Studies & Social Science Studies topics.

Mode of Selection – Selection will be Based on Entrance Exam (Paper O & Paper II)

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link activate On 24/1/20

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Link activate On 24/1/20

Checkout More Jobs:

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Recruitment 2020

SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Recruitment 2020

4 days ago
Photo of UPNHM Various Post Online Form 2020

UPNHM Various Post Online Form 2020

5 days ago
Photo of Rajasthan Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Recruitment 2020

Rajasthan Assistant Professor / Senior Demonstrator Recruitment 2020

5 days ago
Photo of Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form Reopen

Rajasthan Forest Range Officer 2018 Online Form Reopen

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button