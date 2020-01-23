CTET July Online Form 2020

Number of Posts – As per CTET Rules

Educational Qualification:

Primary Stage(Class I to V)

Candidates who are Senior Secondary or its Equivalent with at least 50% or 45% marks/Passed or appearing diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE 2002 Norms/B.El.Ed(04 Years Course)/Diploma in education(Special Course ,for 02 Years)/ B.Ed(1 Year)/Diploma in Elementary Education(1 Year) will be eligible for CTET Examination..

Secondary Stage(Class VI to VIII)

Candidates having Bachelor Degree (with at least 45% or 50% marks) /passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in elementary Education/Diploma in Education/B.El.Ed /B.SC.Ed /B.A Ed. /B.Ed. will be eligible for this CTET Examination.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below, or they can also apply through official site of CTET before 24/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned & in JPEG Format)-:

Photograph(10-100 KB)

Signature(3-30 KB)

Examination Pattern-:

Paper – I (02.5 Hours Duration): Total 150 Marks MCQ Paper divided in 05 Sections of 30 marks & questions (per section Comprising of Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics & Environmental Studies topics.

Paper – II (02.5 Hours Duration): Total 150 Marks MCQ Paper divided in 05 Sections of 30 marks & questions (per section Comprising of Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics &Social Studies & Social Science Studies topics.

Mode of Selection – Selection will be Based on Entrance Exam (Paper O & Paper II)