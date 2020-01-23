CTET July Online Form 2020
(Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE))
Post Name – Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2020
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 24-January-2020
• Last Date – 24-February-2020
Exam Date – 24-February-2020
|Fees For Single Paper
• General/OBC – Rs. 1000/-
• SC / ST / PH – Rs. 500/-
Fees For Both Paper
• General/OBC – Rs.1200/-
• SC / ST / PH – Rs. 600/-
Candidate can pay the exam fee through online by using credit card or debit card or net banking or can pay through E Challan also
PARTICIPATING/ORGANIZING INSTITUTES
AGE LIMIT
|Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|Minimum- 18 Years
|Number of post- 76 Post
Course Name- Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2020
|Exam Name – CTET,2020
Number of Posts – As per CTET Rules
Educational Qualification:
Primary Stage(Class I to V)
Candidates who are Senior Secondary or its Equivalent with at least 50% or 45% marks/Passed or appearing diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE 2002 Norms/B.El.Ed(04 Years Course)/Diploma in education(Special Course ,for 02 Years)/ B.Ed(1 Year)/Diploma in Elementary Education(1 Year) will be eligible for CTET Examination..
Secondary Stage(Class VI to VIII)
Candidates having Bachelor Degree (with at least 45% or 50% marks) /passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in elementary Education/Diploma in Education/B.El.Ed /B.SC.Ed /B.A Ed. /B.Ed. will be eligible for this CTET Examination.
How to Apply – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below, or they can also apply through official site of CTET before 24/February/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned & in JPEG Format)-:
Photograph(10-100 KB)
Signature(3-30 KB)
Examination Pattern-:
Paper – I (02.5 Hours Duration): Total 150 Marks MCQ Paper divided in 05 Sections of 30 marks & questions (per section Comprising of Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics & Environmental Studies topics.
Paper – II (02.5 Hours Duration): Total 150 Marks MCQ Paper divided in 05 Sections of 30 marks & questions (per section Comprising of Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics &Social Studies & Social Science Studies topics.
Mode of Selection – Selection will be Based on Entrance Exam (Paper O & Paper II)
|Important Links
Apply
Link activate On 24/1/20
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Link activate On 24/1/20
