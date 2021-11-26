Cryptocurrency: The law in India seeks to prevent cryptocurrencies

India You plan to evaluate and implement the prohibition law “All Private Cryptocurrencies” In the country, according to the legislative agenda for the upcoming session. The Asian government will allow “some exceptions” to improve basic technology Cryptomani And its applications.

The legislative plan, known as the “Cryptocurrency Law and Regulation of the Official Digital Currency 2021”, will focus on creating a “simplifying” legal framework for the creation of the official digital currency for India.

The parliamentary session begins tomorrow November 29, When lawmakers in India discuss the risks of trade Cryptocurrencies.

The popularity of cryptocurrencies is increasing

In India, transaction numbers and user base increased, raising record capital from top investors.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, And various officials, various industry partners, have held several meetings. Cryptocurrencies And some of the latest developments.

On the other hand, some legislators have expressed concern about the abuse Cryptocurrencies to launder money And financing terrorist acts. Shaktikant Das, chairman of the Central Reserve Bank, said last week that the country should hold more in-depth talks on the issue. Cryptocurrencies.

