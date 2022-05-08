May 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Cryptocurrency prices drop over the weekend

Cryptocurrency prices drop over the weekend

Iris Pearce May 8, 2022 2 min read

The decline of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, reflects the stock market’s slump in general.


picture:

Ken Cheung/The Associated Press

Updated May 8, 2022 at 9:19AM ET

The cryptocurrency market fell over the weekend, reflecting a broader stock market slide.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, fell to $3,4702.69 on Sunday morning, a 3.8% increase from Friday night, according to prices from CoinDesk. Bitcoin price reached nearly half of its all-time high of $67,802.30 in November.

As a more professional investor Entered the cryptocurrency marketIncreasingly, it has been moved along with traditional markets. Institutional investors who buy cryptocurrencies treat them as risk assets, similar to technology stocks.

The stock market fell last week the day after the Federal Reserve Announce a rate increase of half a point, the largest since 2000, to fight inflation. The central bank is also unwinding some of its $9 trillion asset portfolio. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there may be additional increases over the summer.

Investors They were less enthusiastic about risky bets In the midst of the stock market downturn. The heavy Nasdaq Composite hit a 52-week low on Friday, dropping to 12,144.66. The percentage is down 22% year-to-date.

The crypto market was active over the weekend with a market size of $100 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The global crypto market is now only $1.6 trillion in size.

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights are save. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

See also  American Airlines to resume sales of alcoholic beverages on select flights in April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Sources said Ford is selling eight million shares in Rivian

May 8, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

California Governor Signs an Executive Order Forming the State’s Cryptocurrency Regulations

May 8, 2022 Iris Pearce
7 min read

Dow Jones futures: market correction extends losses; Why apples are an ‘absolute loser’

May 7, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Cryptocurrency prices drop over the weekend

May 8, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Mickey Gilly, the country star who inspired his ‘Urban Cowboy’ club, has died at the age of 86

May 8, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

Crew 3 astronauts return to Earth, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, Black Holes

May 8, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Dimitri Bevol defeats Canelo Alvarez in a big surprise

May 8, 2022 Teri Riley