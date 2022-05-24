Cryptocurrency Firms Dominate Main Street in Davos, Even After Market Crash

Davos, Switzerland — Cryptocurrency-related tech firms rolled out at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, even after the recent market crash wiped out billions of dollars in value from the crypto market.

The Promenade, a major sector where businesses and governments take over shops and bars during Forum week, is dominated by crypto companies, and falls among the majors like sales force And the owner of Facebook dead.

“It’s a huge step for the crypto industry, as they have always been anti-Davos,” one delegate told CNBC.

On Sunday, Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, set up a platform offering free pizza on Promenade for Bitcoin Pizza Day. On May 22, 2010, a programmer bought a pizza with bitcoin, widely seen as the first transaction with cryptocurrency. The crypto community celebrates the day every year.

Another delegate noted that crypto companies were “spraying money”.