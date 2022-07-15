Cristiano Ronaldo received an offer from a Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer of over £200m to leave Manchester United for a club in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, 37, has a contract with Manchester United until next summer, but has told the club that he wants to leave before the new season.

It is understood that he received a lucrative offer from an unnamed Saudi club, worth £233.23 million (€275 million) over two years.

That figure amounts to £2.24 million per week.

Sources say the club is also willing to pay Manchester United a transfer fee of around £25m. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus for 12.86 million pounds last summer.

However, Ronaldo is not believed to be keen to accept the offer, as he still aspires to play in the Champions League next season.

the athlete I reported on Thursday that Chelsea have decided not to make any attempt to sign Ronaldo this summeralthough other clubs, including Atlético Madrid, still retain their interest.

Manchester United have repeatedly insisted that Ronaldo is not for sale, but the player did not travel on the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia “for personal reasons”.

New manager Erik Ten Hag insists the veteran striker is an essential part of his plans for next season.

He said earlier this week: “We are planning with Ronaldo for this season. That is it. I am looking forward to working with him.”

When asked if Ronaldo wanted to leave, Ten Hag replied: “He didn’t tell me. I read, but like I said, Cristiano is not for sale, it’s in our plans and we want to achieve success together.

I spoke to him before bringing this up. I had a chat with him and he spoke really well.”

(Photo: Getty Images)