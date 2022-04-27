Crew-4 blasts off to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning

Light Burst in Predawn Darkness – Launch of a Crew-4 Falcon9 rocket as it glides across black skies into low Earth orbit. Both NASA and SpaceX launch managers were pleased with the launch. “We had a really clean countdown today. The Falcon9 rocket did a great job, and the Dragon capsule was great.” Crew 4 of three NASA astronauts, Steve Stitch of the NASA Commercial Crew Program, said. And you can tell them they’re excited to start their journey.” Director. Kjell Lindrin and pilot Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins – the first black woman to spend a significant amount of time on the International Space Station. Complete the crew – Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, and for the first time in weeks, launch pads 39 A and B is vacant. This is now after Crew-4 has been launched from a massive NASA lunar Artemis I rocket and has been returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building after more than a month of testing on platform B.” Another historic landmark for Crew-4, the Falcon9 rocket used on the mission in Its fourth flight with astronauts. It landed on the drone ship “Lack of Gravitas” about 340 miles away about 10 minutes after launch. The Crew Dragon capsule will rendezvous with the International Space Station after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Crew-4 will then ascend to the International Space Station after about 90 minutes, after which it will undergo a delivery process with Crew-3 in station operations and several ongoing scientific experiments. Crew-3 is expected to detach and return to Earth in about five days. There were a few dozen people watching the launch from the Freddy Patrick Park boat ramp, and most of them were coming from out of town and almost all of them were watching the launch for the first time. Most of the people were from out of town and almost all of them were watching a first time shooting. Now Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti were in quarantine prior to their release. Watkins, a geologist shortlisted for NASA for a lunar landing mission in the coming years, sees her mission as “an important milestone, I think, for the agency and the state.” She credits the supportive family and mentors—including Mae Jameson, the first black woman in space in 1992—”for finally being able to live my dream.”

