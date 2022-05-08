May 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Crew 3 astronauts return to Earth, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner, Black Holes

Crew 3 astronauts return to Earth, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, Black Holes

Iris Pearce May 8, 2022

From left to right, ESA astronaut Mathis Maurer, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft aboard the SpaceX Shannon rescue ship shortly after it touches down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida , Friday, May 6, 2022. Maurer, Marshburn, Shari and Barron return after 177 days in space as part of Missions 66 and 67 aboard the International Space Station. Credit: NASA/Aubrey Geminani

The Return of the crew of 3 astronauts From the space station…

The A spacecraft for another commercial crew mission moving…

and discuss NASABudget… a few stories to tell you about – this week at NASA!

Crew 3 astronauts return to Earth

On May 5, NASA astronauts SpaceX Crew 3 has finished their time On board the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn, along with European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, exited the station aboard their Crew Dragon “Endurance” spacecraft to begin their return journey back to Earth.

that they Safely down the next day Off the coast of Florida to finish a nearly six-month mission at the station running with hundreds of trials and tech demonstrations.

Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft takes off

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lifted off from NASA’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Handling Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 4, 2022, en route to Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Station. Credit: NASA/Glenn Benson

A Boeing CST-100 Starliner transported to the launch site

on May 4 Teams have flown Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft From the Commercial Crew Supply and Cargo Facility at our Kennedy Space Center to the nearby Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The move was in preparation for OFT-2, the company’s second unmanned orbital flight test to the International Space Station. The launch is targeted on May 19 aboard an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance. The pilot mission will demonstrate the human transportation capabilities of the Starliner system and is expected to be the last uncrewed flight before Starliner launches American astronauts to the station.

Nelson testifies during a Senate hearing on NASA’s budget

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson testified during a May 3 Senate hearing on the president’s fiscal year 2023 budget request for the agency. He cited business partnerships as a key reason for the agency’s ability to achieve its goals, while getting the most value from the funding granted to it by Congress.

“It’s a new day. The government can’t do everything. You give us all an ‘x amount’ of money and we have to make that money happen the way we’re trying to make it happen. And we can take advantage of that money by working with the commercial industry and through competition, lowering this costs to NASA. –Senator Bill Nelson, Administrator of NASA

NASA's Orrery Black Hole

This visualization shows 22 X-ray binaries in our galaxy, the Milky Way and its closest neighbor, the Large Magellanic Cloud, which host black holes with confirmed stellar mass. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Black Hole Week: Scaling Black Holes

One of the The best offers This year we made it available to black hole week It is a visualization that displays details about the most famous Black hole systems in our area Milky Way The galaxy and its neighbor, the Large Magellanic Cloud. The visualization shows 22 X-ray binary systems hosting confirmed black holes. They are depicted as seen from Earth with their orbital motions accelerating faster than usual. You can check it out, along with plenty of other black hole features on nasa.gov/black-holes.

Flood and basalt deposits on Mars

An image of flood basalt deposits on Mars in the Marte Valles region taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) instrument aboard NASA’s Mars Exploration Orbiter. Credit: NASA/University of Arizona/HiRISE

Simulations suggest some volcanoes have a warm climate and destroy the ozone layer

A new NASA climate simulation suggests that very massive volcanic eruptions are calledbasalt flood“Our climate could dramatically warm up and destroy the ozone layer that helps protect life on Earth from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. This contradicts Previous studies Noting that these volcanoes cool the climate. The study also suggests that large-scale volcanic eruptions of basalt may not only help warm the country’s climates Mars And Venus Also, but it would also have eliminated these planets’ long-term habitability by contributing to water loss.

