Covit-19 International flights from India, South Africa and Brazil suspended until June 20 Corona virus NT | Economy

The government has ordered a halt to flights from India, South Africa and Brazil until Sunday, June 20, in anticipation of a global epidemic, amid a second wave of the new corona virus facing Peru.

The move was officially announced today Cabinet Resolution 105-2021-PCM, The official newspaper published in El Peruvano. “Until June 20, 2021, foreign nationals from the Republic of South Africa, the Federal Republic of Brazil or the Republic of India are barred from entering the national border., Or those who have stopped at the said places in the last 14 calendar days “, The resolution says.

“It simply came to our notice thenMigrants and foreigners entering the national border from the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Brazil or the Republic of India, or those stationed in those places, will be subjected to compulsory isolation in their home, shelter or other places. Temporary isolation center for 14 calendar days, calculated from arrival in the national territory “, Add rule

It is noteworthy that from May 10, the government has already ordered a ban on entry into Peru from India. At a press conference at the end of April, the chair of the Council of Ministers, Violeta Bermdes, stated that the restriction would be maintained in Brazil and South Africa, but was removed to the United Kingdom from May 10.

Foreigners entering national borders are not required to be nationals, non-resident foreigners and nationals of nationality. Have a molecule or antigen test With negative results, according to current health regulations. Individuals whose results are positive are subject to compulsory isolation, according to the rules in this case.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has urged passengers and the public not to “reduce their safety” and to use measures such as masks, masks, hand washes and cleansers to prevent the spread of the corona virus. Distance.

Passengers of international flights entering Peru must present a negative molecular test COVID-19Carried out up to 72 hours before the flight; Wear a mask and face mask at all times while staying on the plane and at the airport.