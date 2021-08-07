Covit-19 | India | What do you know about the new Delta Plus variant, the highly contagious mutation of the corona virus? NTC | The world

The detection of a new strain of corona virus in India known as Delta Plus and the identification of 40 cases in it is of concern due to its high transmission potential in India.

The announcement comes amid warnings of the need to prepare for the inevitable third wave of COVID-19, despite a lack of data to determine whether the mutation is more dangerous than it currently is, according to experts.

“The Delta Plus variant is occasionally detected in Maharashtra (west), Kerala (south) and Madhya Pradesh (center), with about 40 cases detected so far.Indian Health Minister Harshavardhan said on Twitter on Wednesday.

-Do you know what? –

This is a mutation Delta variant First identified in India (B.1.617.2), which is considered to be a major factor in the dramatic increase in cases in the Asian country, SARS-CoV-2 Genetic Sequence Federation (INSACOG) report

Classified by Government of India Delta Plus What “Anxious variant“Due to its high transfer capacity.

States that detect their presence should take immediate steps to isolate sources of infection, increase the number of corona virus tests, and strengthen the vaccine campaign, the administrator said in a statement today.

Virologist Jayaprakash Mulili, chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of the National Institute of Epidemiology, said there was currently a lack of data to confirm that EFE is more dangerous than other types.

“We have described this as a worrying variant as the delta has changed … but so far we have not noticed anything harmful. A mutation may indicate a higher infection or mortality rate, but no information is available“On Delta PlusSaid Muli.

The virologist stressed that it is difficult to estimate the extent of these variations Corona virus In such a country IndiaAbility to sequence a gene from evidence Corona virus Although it is limited, according to Muli, it is highly manufactured.

30 million infections in India

Restlessness for the newcomer Delta Plus variant According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, the time has come for the Asian nation to break the 30 million epidemic ban on Wednesday since the outbreak began.

In the last 24 hours, 50,848 new Govt-19 infections have been recorded, as well as 1,358 deaths, raising the total death toll to 390,660.

India is the second most affected country in the world Corona virusJohns Hopkins University lags behind the United States with 33.5 million infections.

However, these figures represent a significant decrease compared to the peak recorded in mid-May, with more than 400,000 infections per day, placing a heavy burden on its health system, leaving dramatic images of saturated hospitals and burns.

Third wave of epidemic-

Curve though Corona virus There is a clear decline in IndiaIn recent days, numerous voices point to the need to prepare for the third wave, which experts say is inevitable.

”It is clear that there is a third wave along the way, and I dare say that there may be new waves after the third wave as the virus is constantly evolving and changing shape.Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The enemy “CatastrophicCorona virus management policy by the Prime Minister of India, Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi.

After the first wave of the virus, the Indian government was carried away with a sense of victory as cases were reduced between November and February, Gandhi said.

In recent weeks, medical officials and the judiciary have also urged the executive to take action to prevent beds and oxygen deprivation in the wake of the third wave.