Covit-19 | Corona virus | NMDC seeks Indian support for Colombia vaccine production | The world

Colombia’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Rameres arrived in New Delhi on Friday to seek India’s support to promote vaccine production in Latin America.

“This work is expected to encourage the creation of a biotechnology ecosystem with the strategic objective of restoring vaccine production capabilities in Colombia.”The Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During his three-day visit to the Indian capital, Ramares also has support Minister of Health Colombia, Fernando Ruiz, in high office Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, And a group of Colombian academics, scientists and businessmen from the pharmaceutical industry.

India is precisely known as the “pharmacy of the world” due to its high drug production capacity, and during the current corona virus outbreak it produces many vaccines against Govt-19 in its territory. Covaxin, From the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech and Covshield Formula AstraZeneca.

The head of Colombian diplomacy hopes to create a space where they can create “Experience of best practices between Colombia and India in alliance, cooperation, technology exchange and health, science and technology, biotechnology and space exploration and use for peaceful purposes”, Denotes the letter.

He plans to meet his colleagues in the country: Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu; And Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar to speak on “bilateral agenda, cooperation plans and joint strategies to strengthen the two countries’ position in the Asia-Indo-Pacific region”.

The President will also have the opportunity to attend the International Day of Non-Violence on Saturday at the memorial of Indian pacifist leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Colombia And this India They have maintained strong bilateral relations for over 60 years, focusing mainly on security, trade promotion, scientific and technological cooperation and tourism.

