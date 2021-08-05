Covit-19 | Corona virus | India is already the epicenter of the epidemic, with nearly 40% of new NNTC cases | The world

India last week recorded 2.1 million new global corona virus cases, nearly 40% of those diagnosed worldwide, and the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that the increase in the number of cases in that country is causing global cases to continue to rise despite the decline in other regions.

In its weekly epidemiological report, it was confirmed that the global number of cases of Covid-19 increased for the ninth consecutive week (5.7 million reported) and the sixth week (87,000). In the last months of the epidemic, in the United States and Europe, there has been a decline in both figures.

Those declines were overshadowed by a 49% increase in new declines and an 81% increase in deaths in South Asia, with India being the main affected country.

New cases in India The increase last week was 52%, in contrast to the other four countries with the highest number of new infections showing a relative decline.

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (personal protective equipment) treat corona virus-positive patients on April 28, 2021 at a care center in New Delhi, India. (Prakash Singh / AFP).

A) Yes, United States 15% reduction in weekly infections (406,000), Brazil 12% (404,000), Turkey 9% (378,000) and France 9% (211,000).

Situation in India, 350,000 daily cases have already increased (the number has not yet been recorded in any other country) Record rates of daily daily infections worldwide in recent days have been a major factor, exceeding 900,000 for the first time last weekend.

Worldwide, there have been 147 million infections and 3.1 million deaths due to Govt-19 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the global vaccination campaign continues, with more than 1.04 billion doses being distributed worldwide. India Precisely one of the most vaccinated countries (behind only 142 million and 230 million) United States And 227 million China)