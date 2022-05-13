May 13, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Couple in India suing son for not giving grandchildren

Byron Rodgers May 13, 2022 2 min read

Image source, Getty Images

Title,

Weddings in India are often luxurious and involve thousands of guests.

The couple has filed a lawsuit against their son in court over the grandson’s failure to marry 6 years ago.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, aged 61 and 57, respectively, and residents of Uttarakhand (northern India) say they spent all their savings on their son’s education, his pilot training and his luxury wedding.

Now If you do not, you will receive approximately US $ 650,000 in damagesS A grandchild is born the following year.

The most unusual case is based on the argument that the grandparents are “mentally disturbed”.

