Couple in India suing son for not giving grandchildren

Image source, Getty Images Title, Weddings in India are often luxurious and involve thousands of guests.

The couple has filed a lawsuit against their son in court over the grandson’s failure to marry 6 years ago.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, aged 61 and 57, respectively, and residents of Uttarakhand (northern India) say they spent all their savings on their son’s education, his pilot training and his luxury wedding.

Now If you do not, you will receive approximately US $ 650,000 in damagesS A grandchild is born the following year.

The most unusual case is based on the argument that the grandparents are “mentally disturbed”.

Sanjeev Prasad says he spent all his savings on his son, who was sent to the United States in 2006 for $ 65,000 in pilot training.

The son returned to India in 2007 but lost his job, for which his family had to support him for more than two years, according to reports. Times of India.

Shree Sagar, 35, finally landed a pilot job. His parents say he arranged his marriage to 31-year-old Shubangi Sinha in 2016.

That’s what parents say They paid for one Exciting Wedding party at a hotel 5 Stars, a $ 80,000 luxury car and a honeymoon abroad.

“My son has been married for six years, but they are not planning to have a baby yet. At least if we have a grandson to spend time with, our pain will endure,” Prasad said.

The couple’s lawyer AK Srivastava told the newspaper National Couples ask for money for “mental abuse”.

"Being a grandfather is every father's dream.. They have been waiting for years as grandparents, "the lawyer said.

The couple’s case, which is being pursued in Haridwar, is scheduled to come up for hearing in court on May 17.