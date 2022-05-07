Mickey Jelly -One of the huge country stars of the ’70s and ’80s died…that’s according to his Texas community, who made the official announcement.

The singer and founder of “The World’s Biggest Honky Tonk” died Saturday surrounded by loved ones — sad news that the mayor of Pasadena, Texas broke this weekend via the city’s official Facebook page. Jeff Wagner He wrote, “It has been a great honor to have known this man most of my life. Mickey was a true musical talent who charted 42 singles on the Top 40 country charts over two decades.” The exact circumstances of his death have not been revealed.

Wagner went to give Geely a nod to put Pasadena on the map via john Travolta flick, “Urban Cowboy,” and added… “We were very honored to have Mickey in State of the City in February 2020. Our prayers for comfort and peace are with Mickey’s family, loved ones and fans.” I am attaching photos of said event.

Geely is probably best remembered for his launch of The Jelly Club – a dance hall that came to prominence after making a major appearance in ‘UC’… which has become a tourist hotspot for country fans everywhere.

The guy also had some of his own music in the movie, including his performance Ben E King“Stand by Me,” which was a smash hit at the time… peaked at number one on Billboard’s Country chart, and even climbed other charts as well. See also NAACP Photo Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Even before his resurgence in the ’80s, MG had hit ’70s hits like “Room Full of Roses,” “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time,” Honky Tonk Memories, “Here Comes Mischief Again,” Bring it to me at home,” among other things.

He has won many awards…mostly with the Academy of Country Music, including Song of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Male Singer, and Album of the Year, etc.

Mickey survived his wife, Cindy Lube Jellyand his four children. He was 86 years old.