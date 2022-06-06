Costco members can buy a PlayStation 5 bundle now

If you’re a Costco member, you now have another chance to get a Sony PlayStation 5 console. Currently, the retailer is selling Disc based PS5 console in a bundle With an additional DualSense controller, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, a DualSense charging station, and four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards for $789.99. If you want to participate but are not a member, You can also buy a $60 annual Costco membership here.
As always, double-check that your billing and shipping address details are correct, add the package to your cart, and try to check in as soon as possible. Although there is no guarantee that you will be able to land the console today, doing so will reduce the time taken to check in the future and thus increase your chances.
And if today isn’t your lucky day, don’t worry: we’re also looking for the latest console reboots, so keep checking back. In the meantime, cheer yourself up Subscribe to our site Deals about to happen the news For the latest games and other tech deals delivered straight to your inbox weekly. You can also stock up on some of the essential PS5 accessories and games we’ve listed below to prepare for when you finally get one, and some are for sale.
PlayStation accessories to accompany your console
