Costco members can buy a PlayStation 5 bundle now

If you’re a Costco member, you now have another chance to get a Sony PlayStation 5 console. Currently, the retailer is selling Disc based PS5 console in a bundle With an additional DualSense controller, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, a DualSense charging station, and four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards for $789.99. If you want to participate but are not a member, You can also buy a $60 annual Costco membership here.



As always, double-check that your billing and shipping address details are correct, add the package to your cart, and try to check in as soon as possible. Although there is no guarantee that you will be able to land the console today, doing so will reduce the time taken to check in the future and thus increase your chances.

And if today isn't your lucky day, don't worry: we're also looking for the latest console reboots, so keep checking back. You can also stock up on some of the essential PS5 accessories and games we've listed below to prepare for when you finally get one, and some are for sale.

PlayStation accessories to accompany your console



DualSense Wireless Controller Designed for the PS5, the console features adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in Questions and clatter The series is the most enjoyable entry so far. It’s also the first to run on PS5, and it’s a showcase of stunning graphics and fast loading speeds.



PlayStation Plus (12-month subscription) Membership in PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts available on the PS Store. PS5 owners also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, the best selection of PS4 titles.