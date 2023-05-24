May 24, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Cory Shields’ Exit as VP of Communications at Amazon – Deadline

Cassandra Kelley May 24, 2023 1 min read

Amazon

Cory Shields stepped down as Amazon’s Vice President, Global Media and Entertainment after more than three years in broadcasting. There will be a temporary replacement. All of Shields’ direct reports will report to Drew Herdener, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Communications at Amazon.

Shields, a veteran NBC Universal executive, quietly joined Amazon Studios in early 2020, just before the pandemic began. In the company’s highest public relations position, he worked closely with Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Prior to Amazon, Shields spent a total of two decades at NBCUniversal, including a long stint as EVP Communications for NBCU Cable Entertainment from 2011 until his departure from Amazon.

Prior to his cable career, Shields served as Executive Vice President of Global Policy Strategies and Alliances at NBCU, serving on the company’s anti-piracy team. He was previously Executive Vice President of Communications at NBCUniversal since June 2006. He came to NBCU from Sony BMG Music Entertainment, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Shield’s first tour of duty was at NBC from 1997-2004, rising to Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications.

