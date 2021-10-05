+ Corona virus today: India surpasses Brazil in number of global epidemics + | Corona virus | DW

12:58 Breastfeeding mothers who have been vaccinated with Pfizer send antibodies to their babies

Children breastfed by women who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine may be protected against Covit-19, and in the study, breast milk contained specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Participants in the study were health professionals at the San Jose de Diu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​who were doing their work in the front row and were concerned about the possibility of transmitting the virus to their babies while breastfeeding. Potential adverse effects of the vaccine.

Pregnant women are excluded from clinical trials to be tested for vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, although scientists believe mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines are safe and recommend their administration in cases where the potential for infection is high. Leave the risks of vaccination and the decision to breastfeed into the hands of mothers.

“MRNA-based vaccines are encouraged to prevent all breastfeeding women from preventing breastfeeding,” said Erica Esteve and Wisens Diaz de Brito, both co-ordinators of this work at San John de du Sanitary Park, respectively.

11:52 Czech Republic removes emergency and imprisonment

The Czech Republic imposed the Emergency Law and Public Restriction on October 5, 2020, this Monday (04.12.2021), and although they were closed, for at least the next two weeks, gastronomy and commerce were not required.

After the most severe third wave of the epidemic, the Czech Republic was the worst-hit country in Europe for several weeks, with its epidemiological status improving in April, although it is third in death and fourth in the European Union (EU).

Restrictions on freedom of movement to be imposed by the Emergency Act today have been removed, meaning the perimeter closures and curfews in the provinces have allowed children under the age of 10 to return to school classrooms or kindergartens.

Other measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus are still in place, such as distance education for 11-year-olds or the use of masks in transportation and urban public places.

11:11 Reliable antigovit treatment trials Regeneron

U.S. laboratory Regeneran and its Swiss partner Roche on Monday unveiled new results of clinical trials of a test cocktail aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection in families where a person is unwell.

Phase 3 trials, which are related to the most advanced phase of clinical trials conducted to assess familial contact with an infected person, have achieved their main objectives, a U.S. laboratory said in a report.

Administered by subcutaneous injection at 1,200 mg doses, it reduced the risk of symptomatic infection by 81% in non-contaminated patients when treatments were initiated.

However, people who developed symptoms of COVID-19 infection, on average one week, compared with patients who received placebo three weeks, Swiss team Roche explained in a separate report. In it he gave the results of these tests.

These clinical trials are aimed at evaluating patients living without infection, with no antibodies or symptoms, and living in a family where one person in the previous four days was positively diagnosed. They are made up of a sample of 1,505 people.

10:55 High schools in Greece reopen after five months of closure

High schools in Greece were closed again on Monday (04.12.2021) for more than five months, but students and teachers will be subjected to “high security measures” including testing twice a week, the education minister said.

High schools in Greece have been closed since November 7, after which classes were taught online. Briefly reopened elementary and middle schools, closed across the country.

Every Monday and Thursday, high school students and teachers should be tested for coronavirus using self-tests, which are available for free at pharmacies. “These self-tests will be a valuable tool to control the spread of the disease in schools,” Minister Nicky Ceramius told ERT on the public television network on Monday.

If a student or teacher has a positive test, they should isolate themselves and undergo a new test at a health center within 48 hours. If the person tests positive again, they should isolate themselves for fourteen days.

10:30 AM Bangladesh closes offices and traffic, amid new wave of corona virus

Bangladeshi authorities on Monday (04.12.2021) ordered the closure of all offices and international and domestic traffic for eight days after the corona virus cases reached new heights.

The government has announced that drastic measures to close the country will begin on Wednesday (04/14/2021) and end on April 21.

With a population of 160 million, the South Asian country has so far recorded 684,756 cases and 9,739 deaths, but the number of daily cases has increased sevenfold in a month. Hospitals in cities across the country say the number of new cases is high, and daily deaths have doubled.

In addition, international and national flights, sea, rail and bus services will be suspended. All shops – except for catering – will be closed, but officials will allow factories to remain open if companies can arrange their own transportation.

09:17 Italy will extend the time for the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has announced that the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna will be extended from the current 21 days to 42 days, and that non-vaccinated vaccines will be available from AstraZeneca due to the discount. For those who want without a reservation.

In an interview published today (04.12.2021) in the newspaper “La Repubblica”, the Italian pharmaceutical company Sporanza (AIFA) offers a second dose of 42 days, which allows recovery in two or three weeks.

Regarding the priority of the vaccine, the minister stressed that there are now those over 80 and then those between 70 and 80, but within a few weeks those over 60 can go to the centers without reservation. Injected with undistributed astrogenic vaccines.

08:51 Johnson warns against reopening closed businesses from January

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (04.12.2021) urged citizens to act cautiously on the reopening of essential shops in the UK as they were closed due to the epidemic.

As part of the gradual expansion, bars and restaurants will re-open their outdoor spaces to serve their customers, while hairdressers, clothing stores, gyms, swimming pools and other non-essential establishments will reopen.

In a statement to the media, the Prime Minister asked the people to be vigilant and maintain social space when these businesses reopen. “I firmly believe this will be a great relief to business owners who have been closed for so long, and it will be an opportunity for others to do the things we love and miss again,” Johnson added.

08:26 India has overtaken Brazil as the second most affected country

India has overtaken Brazil as the second country most affected by the corona virus, with more than 13.5 million cases, among the second tidal wave in the country, much faster than the first.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, the country has confirmed more than 168,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the outbreak, ending for the sixth day in a row to break its own national record. With these figures, India adds 13,527,717 million cases, the second highest number of epidemics after the United States (31.1 million) and Brazil (13.4 million).

