Corona virus | Thousands violate COVID-19 in mass religious gathering in India | கங்கை | Gangasagar Mela | Sagar Island | The world

When there is an infection Corona virus The universal novel does not stop there India Religious festivals are regularly celebrated. This Friday, a group of drones sprayed holy water from the Ganges on thousands of pilgrims as they tried to control the crowd that had gathered for the Hindu festival Gangasagar Mela, which could turn into a dangerous campaign. COVID-19.
Authorities have already acknowledged that it is not possible to control pilgrims to the sacrificial rites on the river, often without masks.
“Most travelers are willing to break the rules“Antikovit, says a police officer.”They believe that God will save them and that bathing in the tributary of the (Ganges) river will cleanse them from viruses and all their sins, even if they are polluted.Yes, ”he adds.
However Omigron variant It is spreading rapidly in India, and last week a Calcutta court allowed the celebration of the Ganga Sagar Mela on Sagar Island in front of the Ganges in the state of West (East) Bengal.
Three million Hindu pilgrims are expected to arrive on the island this Friday.
“The crowd had been roaring since dawnLocal official Bangim Hazra said over the phone. “Holy water was sprinkled on the devotees by drones from the Ganges to control the crowd (…)”.
“But sadhus (monks with ashes and trunk heads) and many people prefer to stay in the baths.”, He adds.
On Friday, India recorded more than 260,000 new infections and 315 deaths in 24 hours.
At the height of the epidemic last May, more than 400,000 new contaminants were recorded in this country of 1.3 billion people, and hospitals are overflowing with 4,000 deaths and dying patients daily, amid shocking footage.
The tidal wave came after the Kumbh Mela festival, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, attended by about 25 million Hindus.
Like the Kumbh Mela, the Gangasagar Mela attracts worshipers from all over northern India, who travel by crowded trains, buses and boats to reach the island.
