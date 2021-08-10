Corona virus | NVTC has the lowest number of Govt-19 infections in India in nearly five months The world

The India 28,204 new cases have been registered Corona virusWith a population of 1.35 billion in mid-May, the country became the global hub, the lowest number in almost five months.

According to the balance of the Indian Ministry of Health, the number of infections in the last 24 hours is the lowest in 147 days, leaving a record of more than 400,000 cases per day documented at the peak of the disease in three years. Months ago.

The death toll confirmed by the Indian government has dropped significantly to 373 deaths in the last 24 hours, from nearly 4,000 in a single day during the worst of the crisis in May.

Thus, a total of 31.9 million infections and 428,682 deaths have reached today since the onset of the epidemic.

A health worker takes a swab sample from a person for a Govt-19 corona virus test at a construction site in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Prakash Singh / AFP).

Many experts have questioned the actual death toll from Govt-19, which could be many times higher than indicated by Indian authorities.

According to a study by the Global Development Center (CDG) published last month on excessive mortality IndiaThe country recorded another five million deaths during the epidemic, indicating an excess of deaths from the corona virus.

However, officials have rejected the analysis.Completely misleading“Dividing mortality on the basis of high mortality rate of corona virus in other countries is to ignore the relation of factors in the constitution of Indian population.

The Government of India continues to focus on advancing the vaccination campaign, which began on January 16, as the country’s largest strategy to combat the spread of the disease.

To date, the country has given 514.5 million doses to its full adult population, although progress has been slow, with only 5.4 million doses given on the last day.

India faces great challenges in meeting the needs of its large population, this time in a statement today. “There are more than 20.7 million volumes“Continue vaccination.

