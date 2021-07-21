July 25, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Corona virus | India records nearly 4,000 new deaths from COVID-19 after data correction | NNDC | The world

July 21, 2021

3,998 new deaths were reported this Wednesday , After the western state of Maharashtra, one of the country’s worst hit, corrected data that added thousands of new deaths.

View: Indian Covaxin vaccine claims 77.8% efficacy against corona virus

Maharashtra, Including Bombay’s financial capital, the country’s epidemic center, has corrected the death toll at least a dozen times in the past two months.

According to the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra 3,656 deaths are pending today after correcting data from COVID-29, while other parts of the country recorded 489 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total death toll to 418,480 since the outbreak, of which 130,000 Maharashtra.

A relative cries next to the body of his loved one who died from the Govt-19 corona virus in a crematorium in Allahabad, India on May 4, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP).

Although officials did not specify how long the new data would be similar, the corrections to official figures followed the passing of the second wave of the disease in the country, the worst corona virus crisis the country has ever seen when the world was in India.

In a total decline of cases, the country of 1.35 billion people today recorded more than 42,000 new cases, far from the peak of 400,000 epidemics per day recorded in mid-May.

A study released yesterday by the Global Development Center (CGT) estimates that Covit-19 may have caused four million deaths. India Since the beginning of the epidemic, ten times more than the official accounts.

Extending the Civil Register to the State Level of Seven States results ”More than 3.4 million deathsIn COVID-19 India, According to the study.

Since the onset of the epidemic, authorities have weighed the lowest mortality rate in the Asian country below the world average.

However, the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 left devastating images of saturated hospitals and cremations, leaving no room for the number of bodies arriving daily.

A crematorium worker in New Delhi assured the EFE that at the worst moment of the epidemic, the funeral would have tripled and quadrupled its capacity and alternative locations would have to be used for the funeral.

