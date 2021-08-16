Corona Virus India | Peruvians amid epidemic in India: “People waiting for a doctor to pass put their cars outside the hospital” | Covit-19 | New Delhi | aptz | The world

Every time she has to set foot outside her home in New Delhi, the Lourdes campus is filled with fear and anxiety. Many people in your neighborhood are affected COVID-19Whole families are also affected very close to their home at this time. In the news, everything you see has collapsed India. “Hospitals, cemeteries and crematoriums have no place. The lack of beds in the intensive care units actually allows people to die. The situation is very sad“, He says Trade.

The India, Campos’ home for 11 years, surpassed 200,000 deaths this Wednesday Corona virus After registration, with 3,293 deaths, the maximum number of deaths in a single day. The increase in cases also broke the record. 360,960 new infections in the last 24 hours represent the highest number ever recorded in the world. The Asian country is, officially, at its core International spread In this world.

“People park their cars outside the hospital so the passing doctor can at least examine them, not really the beds. New Delhi is the capital, but no. The most worrying thing is that the situation will only get worse“Cambos says a preschool teacher today fully dedicates herself to the care of her young son.

That account The virus has hit our countryman, a Peruvian missionary, especially in New Delhi. “She is very serious and she is still in the hospital today. Our comrade left us because she could not find the medicine she needed anywhere. Fortunately, the embassy was able to help and get the six injections she needed.“He comments.

Although the Peruvian community in India is small – 85 nationals registered to vote in the April 11 election and only four voted – many of them are trying to stay in touch. Campos and a group of them have already arranged to support a sick comrade who is recovering from an ICU, although she is still in oxygen.

In addition to the need for ICU beds, the alarm is growing in hospitals in New Delhi and major cities of the country because there is a lack of oxygen. Medications are also missing.

“Crowded Markets”

Nearly 148 million doses of vaccine have been given against India COVID-19 The vaccination campaign began last January. The total population of the country is 1,350 million people.

“The truth is, we don’t think this second wave will happen this way. Many relied on the vaccine. This is very worrying because the population in India is huge and I don’t know if everyone can be vaccinatedSays Campos.

Comrade Kelly Caprera, who lives in Chandigarh, which is directly managed by the federal government, regrets that most people do not comply with the health measures in place. International spread. Although she and her entire family have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s Covshield, they avoid going out due to the severity of the current situation.

“There are unmasked people on the streets and the markets are crowded. Here, even though they say to stay away, people still cling. Many people celebrate their weddings, have parties and no one wears a mask. They didn’t do it on the first wave, not nowCaprera, who has been in India for 12 years, says.

This situation is especially acute in the poorer parts of the country, where people live day by day and it is not even possible to buy a mask.

“The level of poverty here is very high. These people have no way to get a mask, they have no way to disinfect themselves. It also greatly affects how we take care of ourselves and how we prevent ourselves. This is very difficult“, Says Lourdes Campos.

There is also a cultural factor. Cabrera says most people seek to bury their dead in rivers that are considered sacred, creating crowds and evidence of infection. “Here in India there is a diversity of religions, beliefs and languages, which is why everyone treats himself according to his own criteria, Hindus, Catholics, Sikhs, Muslims. There is a large mix and all of these affect compliance with safety regulations“, Considers.

Errors and promises

The gravity of the second wave International spread In India it is felt even in the most touristy areas, some of which have so far managed to escape the biggest impact of the virus.

Peruvian Marco Crisando runs a restaurant in Bardes, Goa, India. He says the area was not greatly affected by the first wave, and businesses began to open up a little after the first isolation imposed last year.

“The small number of infections attracted the attention of people from other states who wanted to be safe and many of them came, and over time the doors to domestic tourism were opened, which has now caused Goa to be further affected.“, He tells the newspaper.

Goa on Wednesday imposed total isolation from Wednesday to May 3 amid an increase in cases COVID-19.

“In some states they say ‘we’re not going to close because the economy is dying, people are leaving, but now they are fining those who leave without a maskSays Comrade Kelly Caprera.

Lourdes Campos asserts that the campaign for social participation and the use of the mask is very bad in India. “Now the Prime Minister has promised that the situation will improve and they will all start vaccinating from May, but we do not know what will happen.“He adds.

