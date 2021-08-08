Corona Virus India Live Updates India Govt Cases August 8 News, Corona Virus Third Wave Last Update, Govit-19 Vaccine Registration Live Update, India Corona Virus Delta Variation Latest Variation

In Kerala, on the other hand, there are 20,367 new Govt-19 cases and 139 deaths.

Corona virus live update in India, third wave of corona virus live news in India: In the last 24 hours, India has reported 39,070 new corona virus cases and 492 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The number of infections rose to 19,34,455 and the number of deaths to 4,27,862. Active cases accounted for 1.27 per cent of total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was 97.39 per cent. According to the Ministry of Health, the daily positive rate is 2.27 percent and the weekly positive rate is 2.38 percent.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Bharathi Pravin Pawar recently said that vaccine production in the country has increased from 2.5 lakh doses per day to about 40 lakh doses per day. The single dose Kovid-19 vaccine has received emergency approval in India from the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday announced that all weekly markets will be reopened from August 9 following proper Govt-19 protocol. The national capital recorded 72 new Govt-19 cases and one death from the disease on Saturday, while the positive rate rose to 0.10 percent. In Kerala, on the other hand, there are 20,367 new Govt-19 cases and 139 deaths. In the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, 1,969 new Govt-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported, the health department said on Saturday.

Follow our live blog for the latest Govt-19 news from India and around the world.