Corona virus: India expands vaccination program to face Omigron expansion | The world

Vin Prime Minister India, Narendra Modi announced this Saturday that he will expand the vaccination campaign against the Asian nation Corona virus (Govit-19 The expansion of the Omigron variant will allow booster doses for people over the age of 60, including those over the age of 15, at risk.

“Vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 18 will begin on January 3, 2022,” Modi told the nation on television.

In addition, citizens over the age of 60 who suffer from comorbidities can choose the stimulus dose against Govt-19 from January.

“India should be vigilant about the spread of corona virus,” the Prime Minister said.

“Given the severity of Covit-19, more than 1,410 million doses have been administered in India today, and more than 90% of adults have been vaccinated with the first dose. In many countries, the number of infections is increasing due to the new variant of the corona virus. I urge everyone to remain calm and vigilant. “

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, India has so far vaccinated more than 60% of adults, about 576 million people.

According to official figures, 7,189 corona virus infections and 387 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 34.7 million and the total number of deaths to 479,530 since the outbreak.

These numbers contradict what was recorded last May, when India became a global hub for the corona virus and recorded more than 400,000 infections and 4,000 deaths a day, pushing the authorities to stop exporting injectable drugs to meet domestic demand.

But the expansion of the Omigran variant with 415 confirmed infections nationwide since the first case was diagnosed on December 2 has caused concern among officials and experts.

The Indian government last Thursday called on states to remain vigilant in the fight against the corona virus and “not reduce their security”, recommending night curfews and local locks to curb the spread of infections.

Many states in the Asian country have imposed restrictions on population control, and some states, such as Haryana (north), require vaccination certification to enter public places and shopping centers and theaters and neighboring Punjab.

According to the criteria Learn more

Recommended video

What is the corona virus that originated in China and how is it spread? Nothing

This may be of interest to you