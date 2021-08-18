Corona virus India: Drone seizes mass cremation by Govt-19 New Delhi | Video | | The world

Images of burning pyrethrum with victims Corona virus (Govit-19 On top of that India They go all over the world. The Asian country has become the second most infected country in the world after the United States. On Friday it set a world record of more than 330,000 new infections and more than 2,200 deaths.

With the dead, relatives saw their loved ones being burned in the middle of the street and asked for $ 100, 20 times more than the normal price. People like Madam Kumar, after paying a large sum to burn their father, ran out of firewood and asked him to bring it himself.

The India The record-breaking second wave sank, adding more than 100,000 cases a day a week, with data contradicting the month of February, when the country recorded less than 10,000 cases a day, hopefully, the worst epidemic ever thought out.

With 2,263 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths from the corona virus has continued unabated, bringing the total to 186,920 since the onset of the epidemic, with deaths in many hospitals partly due to lack of oxygen.

Bhujna for oxygen

Attempts to obtain oxygen supply in hospitals have become a real long-distance drive to some areas, such as the two West Indies or New Delhi, which have been worst affected by the epidemic.

Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the New Delhi government, in a virtual meeting with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and other Indian regional leaders, denounced that the capital needs 700 tonnes of oxygen a day. 350 came ”to health centers.

The reason is that in some states trucks (carrying oxygen) are stopped. Should 20 million people in Delhi not have access to oxygen due to lack of oxygen factory in Delhi? Kejriwal was upset.

Social networks echo the news from hospitals and relatives of patients in need of oxygen cylinders, Artemis Hospital, located in the suburbs of the capital today, which warned: “SOS, providing oxygen for less than three hours…) We urge the government to provide emergency assistance.

The Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi started calling for help last night, saying, “25 patients have died in the last 24 hours. Oxygen will still last for two hours.

“Hospitals in Delhi have 1 to 2 hours of oxygen and people are likely to die. Who should I call if some states stop trucks with Delhi’s oxygen quota? Our people cannot be allowed to die. The situation is very serious,” he said. The head of the capital government settled.

The federal government, which issued an order on Thursday allowing goods to operate free of charge “without restrictions on manufacturers and suppliers,” urged regions to “ensure that oxygen tanker trucks are detained”.

The administrator also announced that the railways and air force would begin cooperating in supplying oxygen to other states to reduce waiting time.

Control measures

In order to avoid a deterioration in health, areas like New Delhi imposed a total of one week in jail on Monday, although without clear results, the peak of cases is still high.

The capital recorded 26,169 cases and 306 deaths on the last day, while Maharashtra was the worst hit by the second wave, with 67,013 new cases and 568 deaths.

Family members walk in between funerals burning personal protective equipment while performing funeral rites for victims of India’s Gopal-19 corona virus. (EFE / EPA / Sanjeev Gupta).

On this black day, 13 people died in a fire that broke out this morning at the Corona virus hospital for patients in the coastal town of Virar near Mumbai, the financial capital of India in Maharashtra.

With imprisonment as a last ditch effort to avert an economic downturn, the vaccination campaign launched by India last January is the only way to end this health crisis in this country of 1.35 billion people.

The situation prompted the government to announce that it would allow its entire population over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1, and is liberalizing the price of vaccines with the aim of increasing their production and availability.

Among other measures to accelerate the vaccination rate, the Asian country has approved the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which combines two domestic antidepressants: Kovaxin, from Bharat Biotech; And Covshield from AstroGeneca, a British-Swedish laboratory produced by the Seavim Institute of India (SII). One of the so-called “biggest vaccine campaigns in the world” has been given 135 million doses in the last 24 hours in 3.1 million doses.

With information from EFE

