Corona virus | India detects first two cases of Omigron variant | NNDC | The world

India announced on Thursday that it had detected the first two cases of a coronavirus infection omigron variant in its region, just months after more than 200,000 people died in India.

Two men, aged 66 and 46, tested positive in the southern state of Karnataka, senior health official Love Agarwal told a news conference.

“As specified in the protocol, all of your primary and secondary contacts have been contacted and tested.”The officer said.

India It has not yet imposed new restrictions on international travel, but on Monday the Ministry of Health ordered all travelers “Risk countries“In addition to the random tests used for visitors they must be subjected to mandatory tests.

Mumbai, the country’s largest city, has imposed mandatory seven-day isolation for all travelers from high-risk countries.

Variation Omigron, First discovered in South Africa, poses a new challenge to global efforts to combat the epidemic and many countries have re-imposed restrictions.

Omigron This is the latest adaptation of the corona virus that has been detected since the onset of the epidemic, during which time the virus also developed a delta variant, which was first detected in India in October 2020.

On India More than 200,000 people died in hospitals and cremations during the devastating wave that hit the country between April and June.

Recommended video

South Africa: 75% of people infected with Omigran are not vaccinated https://www.latina.pe/noticias