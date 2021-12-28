Corona virus | India approves use of two new Merck Covit-19 vaccines and tablets NNDC | The world

India on Tuesday approved the emergency use of the Novax vaccine, a US laboratory manufactured in Asia by the Serum Institute of India (SII); And the National Corbevax, along with five other formulas used by the country to combat Govt-19.

Authorities also announced the approval of a license to use it for oral treatment COVID-19 Molnupravir, Created by American pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), Indian Health Minister Manzuk Mandavia announced today on his official Twitter account.

“To further strengthen the fight against Covit-19 (…), three approvals have been issued on the same day: the carbovax vaccine, the covax vaccine and the antiviral drug Molnubrawir for controlled use in emergencies”, He pointed out.

Carbevox, The Formula Formulated by Biological-E, an Indian company, is the second domestic formula licensed for use in India, along with covaxin, developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). Permission was granted in January this year. Corbevax was the first formula to be developed based on the receptor-binding domain (RBD) subgroups or protein “peak” that caused new mutations to appear. Avoid the virus seat.

For his part Kovovax, Formulaically Novavox It manufactures serum and joins the portfolio of the world’s largest vaccine maker, which is also responsible for making the formula in India. Immunosuppressant From the University of Oxford and the Astrogeneca Laboratory, it is manufactured in the Asian country Cow Shield.

The drug is manufactured in the Indian city of Pune under an agreement with a North American laboratory. “Shows the best data for people under the age of three” In clinical trials, the serum said recently.

On the other hand, a license to use antiviral drugs Molnupravir, Is the first approved oral treatment in India, and its use is aimed at adults suffering from Govit-19 disease at high risk of disease progression.

Authorities have already issued emergency use licenses Covaxin, Govshield, Russian Formula Sputnik V and American Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are trying to increase the immunization campaign in the country, which is seen by Indian authorities as the only hope to eradicate the virus starting in mid-January.

Since India launched this ambitious campaign, more than 1.4 billion doses have been administered, of which 7.2 million in the last 24 hours; In this country of 1,350 million people, 587 million people have received full guidance.

The Asian nation is now trying to control the spread of a new variant of the corona virus OmigronAccording to the latest batch of Indian officials, 6,358 infections and 293 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, but despite the decline in general infections, it has already added 653 cases.

Source: EFE

Recommended video

A few days before the end of 2021, the cities that provided the best show for the New Year celebrations had to cancel or reduce the capacity of the participants due to the progress of the Omigran variant. (Source: Latin TV)