Corona virus in India: NTC surpasses 200,000 deaths from Govt-19 | The world

India on Wednesday surpassed the severe embargo that killed 200,000 people Corona virus (More than 3,000 deaths in 24 hours for the first time) Among the devastating epidemics that are spreading in populated cities and rural areas and sinking a health system on the brink of collapse.

A total of 201,187 people have died from the disease in the country, according to the Ministry of Health, although many experts estimate that there are still many.

India A total of 18 million infections have been reported, with 360,000 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 18 million infections, six million have been reported so far in April.

The outbreak in the number of cases, due to the variation of the virus and the massive political and religious protests that have taken place in recent weeks, has overwhelmed hospitals without beds, medicines and oxygen.

The crisis is particularly acute in New Delhi, where people with severe respiratory problems are dying at the hospital gates without being admitted to the hospital.

So far, India, 1.300 million people, 150 million vaccinated and as of Saturday, the vaccination program represents 600 million people, all adults.

However, many states report that vaccine reserves are inadequate and experts are calling on the government to prioritize vulnerable groups and the most affected areas.

Source: AFP / AP