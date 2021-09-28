Corona virus: For the first time in 6 months, India records less than 20,000 Govt-19 cases worldwide

The India It recorded more than 18,000 infections this Tuesday Corona virusThe Asian country fell for the first time in six months from 20,000 cases after becoming the global hub of the epidemic in April and May.

The Indian Ministry of Health said in a statement that 18,795 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in the last 201 days.

The Asian nation has recorded 33.6 million infections since the onset of the epidemic, while the 179 deaths recorded today have raised the total death toll to 447,373.

However, experts point out that the official data do not reflect the actual number of deaths and infections, which Indian health officials have repeatedly denied.

Infections recorded in recent weeks vary with the numbers recorded during the second wave Govit-19 In this country of 1,350 million people, between April and May, more than 400,000 daily cases were counted.

This serious second wave of the disease left images of hospitals on the brink of collapse and saturated burns, and in some parts of the country caused a lack of oxygen for medical use and intensive care beds.

The availability of limited vaccine in the country’s vaccination program is a deciding factor, despite being known as the “pharmacy of the world” and having the largest vaccine factory, it has faced severe problems for several months to meet its local demand.

The country has already delivered 870 million doses, 10 million in the last 24 hours, and about 230 million people, or about 16% of adults, have been vaccinated with the full schedule.

