Corona virus | According to a report, Omigron is the dominant variant in Indian metropolitan areas NNDC | The world

The Omigran variant is at the stage of social outbreak in India and is dominating several metropolitan areas of the country which have experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in a few weeks, the Indian government said on Sunday.

Final report prepared by the Genome Sequencing Consortium SARS – Cove-2 From India (INSACOG), under the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology, warned that ómicron “is now socially pervasive and dominates many metropolitan areas, where new cases are increasing exponentially”.

Omigron Supplement, also known as PA2, a “Substantial fraction” Of India during this period.

Most of Omigran’s cases have been so far Asymptomatic or mild As noted by INSACOG “Hospital and ICU cases on the rise in the current wave” In an Asian country.

Localization Omigron, First detected in India on December 2, justifying the strong increase in cases due COVID-19 The country has been enjoying for weeks in cities like New Delhi or Bombay, the capital of the western state of Maharashtra.

In a single month, the India It has reported more than 333,000 cases in the last 24 hours from reporting less than 10,000 daily cases, raising the total number to 39.2 million since the outbreak began.

Balram Bhargava, Director, Medical Research Council of India (ICMR), said that although initial data collected by other countries indicate that this variant is less viral and less hospitalized, the rapid increase in Omigran is a matter of concern to Indian authorities.

In turn, 525 deaths have been reported COVID-19 This represents a total of 489,409 since the virus was first detected in the country, making it the second most infected country in the world after the United States.

Maharashtra, Continues to be the worst affected region, with 46,393 new positives reported in the last day, followed by 45,136 in the southern states of Kerala; And in Karnataka, there are nearly 42,500 infections.

For its part, the Indian capital seems to be showing signs of recovery after several days, realizing an upward trend in the number of infections, with 11,486 positive and 45 fatalities, and maintaining controls such as night curfew orders and non-essential closures. Services on weekends.

