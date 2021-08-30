Corona kills 4,000 people daily in India

India recorded more than 4,000 deaths from the corona virus this Sunday, and despite the trend going downhill, it has the highest number of infections in the world.

According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, the Asian nation has added 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 270,284 since the outbreak.

Infections have risen to 311,170 new cases today, the lowest number recorded in the country in almost a month, confirming the downward trend in recent days since the peak of more than 400,000 infections was recorded.

With these new data, India already has 24.6 million infections, making Asia the second most affected country in the world, behind the United States with 32.9 million.

However, experts point out that official Indian figures do not show the reality of the epidemic due to lack of evidence and widespread spread of Govt-19 in rural areas.

The second wave of epidemics has brought the health system to the limit, with the lack of oxygen for medical use and the high incidence of burns due to the arrival of the dead.





In states like New Delhi and western Maharashtra, the number of the two worst-affected areas is declining.

Other areas, such as East Bengal, recently held controversial elections to organize mass rallies without any social breaks, saw an increase in infections and had to impose new restrictions.

For this Sunday and two weeks, government and private offices, transport services and schools in Bengal will be closed, among other restrictions to curb the expansion of Govt-19.

India has given 1.7 million corona vaccines in the last 24 hours, up from 1.1 million the previous day.

The pace of the vaccination campaign, the only way out of this crisis, has been slower than expected and India has been able to vaccinate only 3% of its population.