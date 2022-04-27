Corey Gamble becomes the star witness in the Kardashian-Jenner trial

Corey Gamble became the star witness to his girlfriend Kris Jenner and three of her daughters on Tuesday when he testified in a Los Angeles courtroom that he witnessed it himself Black China “punching” Rob Kardashian During a pivotal battle at the center of China’s lawsuits against world-famous women.

The testimony was crucial because Chyna, 33, claims she never hurt Rob Kardashian, her ex-fiancé and father of daughter Dream, during a blast fight that caused her to come out from under the same roof as Kardashian’s only brother.

Chyna, a model and influencer who starred with Rob on season one of E! reality show Rob and Chyna In 2016, she admitted that she destroyed a gingerbread house, door, and TV after Rob stole her phone on the morning of the December 15, 2016 battle, but she claims Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner illegally defamed her And they ruined her TV career when they used the fight to portray her as physically abusive to E! managers.

Called to the jury on Tuesday by Kardashian-Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes, Gamble, 41, gave the first third-party eyewitness testimony of the decisive battle, and his account was very different from what Chyna’s photo During her role on the witness stand last week.

Gamble said it was shortly before “dawn” on December 15, 2016, when Chris received an emergency phone call from Rob’s number that woke the couple into their bed. He said Chris put the call on the speakerphone, and claimed he could hear Chyna “scream” obscenities at Rob, including the sentence, “I’m going to kill you, you fat damned.”

Gamble testified that he jumped out of bed, got dressed, and refused to allow Chris to escort him to the next house of the Kylie Jenner Where Rob and Chyna were living with their newborn daughter.

“Does Mrs. Jenner want to go?” Rhodes asked.

“She wanted it, but I told her ‘no’ because I felt that it would be dangerous for her, and I didn’t want anything to happen to her at all,” Gamble testified as Kris watched from front row in the courtroom exhibit with Kim and Khloe seated next to her.

It only took two minutes, Gamble said, to get to Kylie’s house. When he arrived, he claimed to have seen Chyna standing about eight feet from Rob with some sort of “stick” in her hand which she quickly dropped when she noticed his arrival, he said. According to Gamble, Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, picked up some type of telephone wire and threw it at Rob while also rushing to him in an attempt to hit him.

“By the time I got there, I started hitting him. I managed to get to the middle of them. I even got hit two or three times. I managed to get him away, the two broke up. I told him to take his keys and wallet and get out of there,” Gamble told the jury.

“So she hit you?” Rhodes asked.

“Well, she was hitting Robb, but I got in the middle, so I took a few hits,” Gamble testified.

“Did you see it with your own eyes?” Rhodes asked.

“Yes,” Gamble replied, sitting in the witness box in a black suit over a black shirt.

“And this is your testimony under penalty of perjury, that you saw Mrs. White that morning trying to beat Robb?” Rhodes asked.

“Yes,” Gamble replied, adding that when he noticed his car blocked Rob in the driveway, he knew he had to be quick to move it so Rob could “get to safety.”

“By the time I got to my car to move it, I actually jumped on him and started punching him in the back, the back of his head, and the side of his head. She was just hitting him, and I was just trying to get back,” Gamble testified as several jurors wrote in their court-supplied notebooks.

As soon as he jumped out of his car and got Rob ready to back off, he said, “he threw a chair” at Rob’s car. “She hit the front of his car, then tried to grab a small table, grabbed her by the hands and Rob was slowly backing out of the driveway to leave,” he testified.

“And you saw it with your own eyes?” Rhodes asked.

“Yes,” Gamble replied.

Gamble is scheduled to return to the witness stand on Wednesday. I followed his testimony after Kim and Khloe Kardashian testified earlier today They did not intentionally interfere with Chyna’s contract Rob and Chyna The reason was not E! I finally decided not to run the second season of Rob and Chynaas Chyna alleges in her lawsuit.