Controversy in India: Ruling party spokesmen insulted the Prophet Muhammad and provoked anger in Muslim countries.

Dissatisfaction has increased on social media and calls for a boycott of Arab products have spread in some countries.

Following this, many Muslim countries have strongly condemned India Despicable remarks about Islam and Muhammad by leading members of the ruling Hindu Nationalist PartyThe blasphemy allegations in the Arab countries and provoked a setback in trying to control New Delhi.

While both Pakistan and Afghanistan reacted strongly to Monday’s protests, at least five Arab countries have registered formal protests against India. Statement by two senior BJP spokespersons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dissatisfaction has increased on social media and in some countries There was a call to boycott Arab products.

Since his first election in 2014, controversial comments have been made following the escalation of violence against India’s minority Muslims by Hindu nationalists, encouraged by his routine silence on such attacks.

For years, Indian Muslims have faced attacks related to their diet, dress or mixed marriages. Activist groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have warned that such attacks could escalate.

File photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There are also rights groups He accused Modi of ignoring his party and sometimes facilitating hate speech against Muslims.Although they make up 14% of the country’s 1.4 billion people, they are still large enough to be the second largest Muslim population in a country in the world.

Modi’s party denies the allegations, but says Muslims in India continue to attack themselves and their religion.

“Hateful tweets and derogatory comments against a religious figure were made by some individuals. They do not in any way reflect the views of the Government of India. The concerned agencies have already taken stern action against them.Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bakshi said in a statement on Monday.

Dissatisfaction has been rising since last week as two spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, made speculative remarks insulting the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha.

The statements were made “against the backdrop of anti-Islamic hatred and abuse and systematic practices against Muslims in India”. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas

Until Sunday, Modi’s party had not taken any disciplinary action, summoning its ambassadors to Qatar and Kuwait and launching diplomatic chants in protest. Modi’s party suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, Qatar and Kuwait welcomed the rare statement condemning the insult to any religious figure.

Saudi Arabia and Iran later expressed their grievances to India, and the Jeddah-based Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) said the comments came “against a backdrop of hatred and abuse against India.” Systematic practices against Islam and Muslims in India “.

New Delhi has not yet commented on the protests by Islamic countries, but the Indian foreign minister called the OIC statements “inappropriate” and “short-sighted”. The Indian embassies in Qatar and Doha issued a statement on Sunday stating that the comments were not in line with the Indian government’s views and that firm action had already been taken against those who wrote the derogatory remarks.

(With information from AP and EFE)

