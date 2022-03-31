The financial investigation remains behind closed doors and among the highest levels of the 45-person panel at this stage. In response to a question about this new stage, many members of the committee indicated that they had heard speculation about this matter, but said that they are still at such a sensitive stage, they do not know the details. The other members were unaware.

A spokesperson for the leaders said: “The team is not aware of any investigation by the House Oversight Committee into financial matters, despite today’s vague and unsubstantiated allegations by anonymous sources.” “The team categorically rejects any indication of financial irregularities of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards and are audited annually by a globally respected independent audit firm, and we are also subject to regular audits by Consortium NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the committee’s work.”

The commission’s examination of alleged financial irregularities in the team’s operations comes amid the second NFL investigation into the conduct of the team or that of Sneijder in the past 19 months.

Current NFL Probe – Led by Mary Jo White, the former US attorney general for the Southern District of New York and former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission – was pushed by a sexual misconduct allegation against Snyder that was broadcast during a public roundtable hosted by the Oversight Committee on February 3. Actions, Tiffany Johnston, former cheerleader and team marketing director, For members of Congress That Snyder teased her at a group dinner party, put his hand on her thigh and pressed her toward his limousine afterward. In a statement, Snyder called Johnston’s allegations “blatant lies.” See also MLB, MLBPA continue negotiations; MLB proposes Tuesday to be the last 'deadline' for the 162-game season

When asked if the commission was looking into allegations of financial wrongdoing, a commission spokesperson said: “The commission continues to investigate the hostile workplace and culture of impunity in Washington as well as the insufficient response from the National Football League and the lack of transparency. The commission will pursue the facts wherever they are.”

The House Oversight Committee began its investigation of the team in October, after some members expressed dissatisfaction with a perceived lack of transparency in the NFL. Investigation of the workplace of the teamled by Beth Wilkinson and started in the summer of 2020.

After Wilkinson’s 10-month investigation, the NFL The team was fined $10 million In July it announced that Snyder’s wife, Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, would take over the day-to-day operations of the franchise for an indefinite period. The NFL did not disclose Wilkinson’s findings, saying at the time that it was directed to communicate its findings orally rather than in writing.

The committee asked the NFL to turn over all documents and information related to Wilkinson’s work, as well as its findings. Frustrated by what it described as partial compliance by the NFL, the committee set a second deadline for all required documents and threatened further action in February for anything less. In a February letter to the House Committee, the NFL wrote that The leaders were blocking access to approximately 109,000 documents required relating to the Wilkinson investigation. Snyder’s lawyer denied this assertion.

The House Oversight Committee is the investigative arm of Congress, and its chair, Representative Carolyn B. Maloney (DNY), has subpoena power to compel submission of documents not willingly submitted and power to hold hearings on matters of public utility. There is some disagreement among members, largely unraveling along partisan lines, about whether the internal dynamics of a professional soccer team warrant the committee’s attention.

While the commission’s focus remains on leaders’ workplace culture and the NFL’s handling of allegations of rampant sexual misconduct within the franchise, the financial allegations arrive amid signs that the NFL is tired of defending Snyder.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly reprimanded Snyder for announcing during Super Bowl week that the team would handle the investigation into Johnston’s allegations. Jodel said instead The NFL will do that By an independent investigator because it would be inappropriate for the team to investigate itself.

At the NFL’s annual meetings Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida, Goodell said Tanya Snyder will continue to oversee the team’s day-to-day tasks and represent leaders at league meetings “at least for the foreseeable future.”

The fortune of the leaders is $4.2 billion, According to Forbes magazine. While in his 30s, Snyder led an investment group that bought the team and its stadium for $800 million in 1999.

After a severe dispute with his second set of limited team partners in 2020, Snyder was granted a debt ceiling waiver by the NFL in March 2021 enabling him to to buy Its partners share a combined 40 percent for approximately $875 million. See also NCAA Men's Championship: Houston advances to the Round of 16

The deal put the team’s entire ownership in the hands of Snyder and his family, but burdened him with up to an additional $450 million in debt at a time when the leaders’ fan base is eroding. The captains team that charted the highest charting in the NFL in the early 2000s rank 31 Of the league’s 32 teams in attendance at home last season, just ahead of the Detroit Lions.