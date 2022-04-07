Conagra, Levi Strauss, Rhett Aid and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
conagra (CAG) – Food producer stocks fell 5.5% in pre-market after releasing a weaker-than-expected outlook for the fiscal year ending in May. Conagra’s results are affected by higher transportation and raw material costs.
Levi Strauss (Levi) — Levi Strauss beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share, and the apparel maker’s revenue beat Wall Street expectations. The company saw strong demand for jeans, T-shirts, and jackets while raising prices and lowering promotions. Levi Strauss stock is up 3% in pre-market trading.
HP Inc. (HPQ) – HP is up 15.2% in premarket trading after news that Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway It acquired an 11.4% stake in the personal computer and printer maker.
rite of aid (RAD) – The stock is down 18.3% in pre-market action after Deutsche Bank downgraded the pharmacy operator to “sell” from “hold”. Deutsche Bank said that Covid has accelerated the decline in the retail pharmacy sector, and there is a possibility that Rite Aid may not be able to generate enough profit to continue as an operating company.
Weaver (W) — Wayfair fell 4.1% in the primary market after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “underweight” from “equal weight.” Wells Fargo said the upscale furniture retailer will be hit by sluggish demand, over-optimistic consensus estimates and other headwinds.
Amphitheater rental (RENT) — Rent the Runway’s stock jumped 3.9% in the primary market after the fashion rental company announced a price increase for its subscribers.
CDK Global (CDK) — The retail auto technology provider has agreed to be purchased by Brookfield Business Partners for $54.87 per share in cash. The price represents a 12% premium over Wednesday’s CDK closing price.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) — Shares of the online personal finance company fell 5.1% in the primary market after cutting its full-year forecast. The cut comes on the heels of the White House’s announcement of an extension of the student loan repayment deferral.
JD.com (JD) – JD.com announced that founder Richard Liu has left the position of CEO and that President Xu Lei will take over as CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company. Liu will remain in the position of president. JD.com was down 1.1% in pre-market trading.
Tilladock Health (TDOC) – The virtual doctor visits provider saw its 1.5% gain in pre-market activity after Guggenheim began coverage with a “buy” rating. The Guggenheim said that access to healthcare is moving more towards digital interactions and that Teladoc has a broader range of services than other providers.
“Hipster-friendly troublemaker. Communicator. Organizer. Devoted web lover. Unapologetic problem solver. Reader. Explorer. Travel guru.”
More Stories
Biden’s administration holds an electric car industry meeting with Mask Barra
Wall Street closed lower after the Federal Reserve meeting minutes
Twitter, Spirit Airlines, Tilray, and more