April 22, 2022

Complaint against Bill Murray’s conduct leads to production halt of ‘Death’ – Deadline

Cassandra Kelley April 22, 2022 1 min read

except: After the news that Production suspended In the movie Scout being deadlyAnd Sources told Deadline that the reason for the suspension is related to a complaint filed against the star Bill Murray for inappropriate behaviour.

It is unknown at this time what will take Murray’s involvement in the project forward as the investigation remains active. Insiders add that Aziz Ansari — who starred, wrote, and made his film debut alongside partner Youree Henley — wasn’t part of the complaint, nor was Seth Rogen, who also appeared in being deadly.

Searchlight said it had not commented during the ongoing investigation.

The complaint was filed last week, production was halted on Monday, and a decision was eventually made to suspend production while the investigation continues and next steps are taken. The cast and crew were informed of the suspension of production last night in a letter sent by the studio.

The movie is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book Being Dead: Medicine and What Ultimately Matters. Principal photography began on March 28, and sources say it was halfway through before production was halted this week. The plan was to release the film in 2023. It is unknown at this time if the suspension will affect the release.

