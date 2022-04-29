Comedian James Corden to leave CBS Night Show next year | James Corden

British comedian and talk show host James Corden A spokesperson for the network said Thursday that The Late Late Show on CBS Television is set in 2023 after eight years on the job, in a move that could signal a larger shift in the direction of late-night television.

Corden began hosting The Night Show in the US in 2015 and created a stir with his viral Carpool Karaoke clips in which he sang alongside stars including Adele and Lady Gaga.

The comedian’s contract was due to expire in August, but he has agreed to host the show for another season that runs until spring next year.

Corden announced the decision during a taping of Thursday night’s episode in Los Angeles, the spokesperson said.

The comedian previously indicated that he might consider making a move, including Variety . says Last December, he said he “honestly” didn’t know if he would renew his contract, and that he “didn’t really see this job as a final destination. I saw it as a stop on a journey.”

Viewership of shows like Corden’s shows have fallen sharply in recent years The New York Times reportedand several other high-profile late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, also have contracts set to expire soon, a situation that raises even bigger questions about the direction of late-night shows that revolve around the characters of male comedians. the elderly.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment about who could be tapped to replace Corden on The Late Late Show or whether the show will definitely continue after his departure.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the United States and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic twists that resonated with viewers both on air and on the Internet,” said CBS President and CEO George Chicks.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we’re so proud that he’s made CBS his home in America and that this partnership will span another season on The Late Late Show,” Cheeks added.

In 2020, Corden said he and his family missed England, telling The Sun he was “homesick,” and that the pandemic had added to that feeling, The New York Times reported.

many of American TV critics It was suggested that Amber Ruffin, a comedian who currently has her own late-night show on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, would be a good choice to replace Corden. Nearly a decade ago, Ruffin became the The first black woman to write To network talks late at night.

Corden, 43, has also hosted a Tony and Grammy Awards and has appeared in films including the critically acclaimed hit musical “Cats”.