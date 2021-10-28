Colombia and India have signed an alliance to produce vaccines in the country

President Ivan Duk from Cartagena on Thursday confirmed that the national government, the Indian Ministry of Health and the country’s Serum Institute are the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. They performed important duties to produce biology in our country.

“Today the agreement between the Colombian government and the Important Center for the Preparation of Vaccines and Pathology is formalized with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker,” President Duke said.

The President added Under the signed agreements, MoUs were signed with two of India’s most important laboratories, Genoa and Bharat. Get started quickly with the vaccine preparation process in Colombia. “We hope to bring them to Colombia so that they can produce vaccines not only against Govt-19 but also against other pathogens,” Duke reiterated.

President Duke added that this was part of the government’s efforts to provide Colombians with anti-Govt. 19 vaccines. “We have already reached more than 40 million doses nationwide, and we are going to vaccinate at least 70% of our population this year.”

The announcement was made by the head of state at the establishment of the National Chamber of Commerce (Phenalco) and was described by the government health committee as a “great achievement”.