College football transfer rankings: Top 5 teams who are the best after using the portal to get new players

one year ago, Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker responded to the 2-5 campaign by betting big on the transfer portal. Suddenly, the Spartans was 11-2, the Peach Bowl champion and a model for every program hoping for an instant turnover.

After a turbulent season, 36 FBS shows have added 10 or more spins to rebuild their roster. Five of the eight best classes of this type have included new coaches trying to put their own spin on the program. However, the sheer number of distinguished contributors to FBS means the programs could switch over by the fall.

Here are five college football programs that are poised to rise thanks to the transfer gate in 2022, from national contenders to coaching staff who only need a few breaks.

Noted additions: QB Caleb Williams (Oklahoma), WR Jordan Addison (Pete), RB travis dye (Oregon), lbs Eric Gentry (Arizona), CB maki blackmon (Colorado)

If there is any doubt, USC has no interest in waiting to compete for the College Football Playoff after Lincoln Riley’s theft of Oklahoma. The Trojans have fought 19 transmissions – four more than any other program – including two of the four best players in the class.

Quarterback Caleb Williams is the story after following Riley from Oklahoma, but Pelletnikov Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison made headlines after joining the Trojans last week. Combine competitors instantly CJ Stroud And jackson smith ngigba Among the best QB-WR kits in college football. Plus, don’t think Riley skimps on defense. Eleven defenders come to Los Angeles through the transfer window.

The USC roster was already underappreciated after the collapse following Clay Helton’s release. With an influx of talent headed to Heritage Hall, the Trojans will quickly carry expectations to challenge the Pac-12.

Noted additions: QB jackson dart (Ole Miss), RB Zach Evans (TCU), EDGE Jared Ivy (Georgia Tech), TE Michael Trigg (USC)

The rebels ranked second in the 247 Sports Transfer Ranking After reeling in nine prospects rated recruits four-star or higher, only trailing Alabama and Texas in the average recruiting rating. Dart is the headliner for the group as the No. 3 recruiter overall and a worthy successor to NFL draft pick Matt Corral.

Additionally, the Rebels weighted in skill talents to give Dart weapons. running their back Ulysses Bentley IV And Evans played on both sides of the battle for the iron pan. receivers owner heathAnd Jaylon Robinson And Jordan Watkins They are proven goods.

The Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in the program’s history in 2021. The Rebels have a year on the move with many new faces, but Lane Kevin has an Ole Miss ready to compete.

Noted additions: QB Casey Thompson (Texas), QB Chupa Purdy (Florida), D. L. Stephon Wynn (Alabama), DE Ochaun Mathis (TCU)

The Kornhusker family has moved through the gate, adding 14 transfers with more potential on the horizon. Nine of the transfers have been from Power Five establishments, including a pair of defenders from Alabama in the past few days.

Nebraska went heavy on the offensive end after an inconsistent unit cost them several single-score games during the shocking 2021 campaign. Thompson must settle the job below center, but Chupa Purdy’s transfer from FSU gives Nebraska a long-term option. receivers see palmer And Isaiah Garcia Castaneda Team up with Omar Manning To give a new look to the outside.

The Cornhuskers have constantly struggled to generate the speed and separation needed to play Scott Frost’s spread system. Between transfers and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, Nebraska is better prepared to engage in competitive matches.

4. Texas Longhorns

Noted additions: QB Queen Ewers (Ohio State), WR Iggy hole (Alabama), WR Isaiah Neuer (Wyoming), CB Ryan Watts (Ohio), TE Jalil Billingsley (Alabama)

The Longhorns have only added five transfers, but few teams will rely on their new additions quite like the Texans. Ewers was the first perfect 1.0000 quarterback recruit since Vince Young and he immediately shifted feelings about the program that went 5-7 in 2021.

Texas coach Steve Sarkissian bolstered his skill sets after sending a 1,000-yard dash Bijan Robinson The receiver is approximately 1,000 yards Xavier Worthy in 2021. Neuer scored 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in Wyoming, while Hall and Billingsley both predicted they would be major contributors to Alabama in 2022.

If the Texans can make strides in defense and offense — both of which are no guarantees — the Longhorns could emerge as the top 12. However, every transfer must arrive.

Noted additions: QB Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), S Devonne Red (Central Michigan), W.R. Antwane Wells (James Madison), TE Austin Stegner (Oklahoma)

The Gamecocks surprised themselves at times in 2021 by turning a depleted roster and a carousel quarter into a promising 7-6 campaign. catching tanks Florida And Auburn Timely times played an important role, but South Carolina coach Shane Beamer capitalized on the impressive success of the roster’s success.

Rattler was the supposed No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft heading into last season before a tumultuous season in Oklahoma devalued him. Rattler still prides himself on being perhaps the best overall arm talent in college football, and he should provide an incredible promotion. Beamer framed his targets well, adding a 1200-yard Wells receiver from James Madison and an 800-yard receiver Corey Roker from Arkansas.

SEC East will take another step forward with Tennessee And Kentucky It’s gearing up for special seasons, but South Carolina could take a step toward the top of the league if Beamer continues to grow. Describing the Gamecocks’ offensive talent is an understatement.