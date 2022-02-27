College basketball picks, schedule: Kansas vs Baylor game predictions and more from Saturday’s top 25 games

We’re entering the extended round of the 2021-22 Collegiate Basketball regular season, and the last Saturday of February is packed with exciting games before the March Madness officially arrives. There are NCAA championship bubble battles, conference titles in the balance, and the seeds for the big dance at stake during a laden day of games that will last into the night.

The headline of the late-night wave pits No. 1 Gonzaga Against No. 23 St. Mary’s as the Zags look to complete their third undefeated campaign in the NCAA World Championships in the past four seasons and maintain their status as the anticipated No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championship. Another one from CBS Sports Archeology It will be the #1 seed predicted by expert Jerry Palm against the enemy ranked in the evening as #5 kansas travels to play number 10 Baylor.

The Bears lost their first encounter 83-59 on February 5th and will come out to take revenge on the Jayhawks. But a Kuwait University win would put it on the cusp of the Big 12 title. Among the other highlights of the day, there is a three-header on CBS advancing an in-state showdown between them. Oklahoma And the Oklahoma Noon, followed by the SEC battle between No. 6 Kentucky and number 18 Arkansas A Pac-12 clash between No. 12 University of California And the Oregon.

Our experts have picks and predictions for today's biggest games right here.

All times are oriental

Featured game | Syracuse Orange vs Duke Blue Devils

6 pm | ESPN fuboTV (try for free)– Opponents let him fly against the Syracuse area, averaging 31.1 attempts out of a 3-point range per game. The 3-point percentage makes Duke 36.8% well-equipped for take-out. In the first meeting, the Blue Devils made 14 out of 37 attempts from the depths on their way to a 79-59 win. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar barrage this time around. Don’t be surprised if it’s a new student phenomenon Paulo Banchero He also returned to Duke after his worst match yet Virginia Wednesday night. Prediction: Duke 76, Syracuse 64

No. 5 KS at No. 10 Baylor

8 pm | ESPN fuboTV (try for free)– Baylor games these days start with a name call to see who is healthy enough to play. When the Bears lost 83-59 in Kansas on February 5, they didn’t have the best three-point shot LJ Cryer. In the rematch, they will play without a big man Jonathan Chamoa ChachwaHe will miss the season due to a knee injury he sustained on February 12. Cryer’s case also remains uncertain. Only two players have appeared in every game this season with Baylor. KU has sailed for most of the Big 12 season without a starting point guard Remy Martinbut the Jayhawks have more depth and should be able to complete the scanning process. Prediction: KS 77, Baylor 70

No. 1 Gonzaga at No. 23 St. Mary’s

Featured game | Saint Mary’s Gaels vs.Gonzaga Bulldogs See also LeBron James is enjoying the chance to see Michael Jordan at the All-Star Championship this weekend

10 pm | ESPN fuboTV (try for free)– Is this the moment the West Coast Conference shows his improvement and Gonzaga suffers a loss that spoils his unbeaten streak by playing the league? If anyone can beat Zags, this will be a file Saint Mary’s A team with a home court advantage. The Gaels are unbeaten at home this season and have recently added excellent opponents San Francisco And the BYU To the list of teams they beat in the University Credit Union Pavilion. But Gonzaga won his first match at the age of 16 and is good defensively this season to be in real danger here. Prediction: Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary 63

Oklahoma State in Oklahoma

Featured game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

12 pm | CBS, CBSSports.comAnd the CBS Sports App (free) — With OU’s leading scorer Elijah Harkless Outside, it’s been hard to find humiliation for the novices in the past two games. Oklahoma State kept Oklahoma to just 55 points in the first meeting when Harkless was playing, so it’s reasonable to expect the Cowboys to choke the OU again. Look for OSU to win a low-score affair and secure its fourth straight win over its in-state competition. Prediction: Oklahoma State 66, Oklahoma 60

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas

Featured game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs Kentucky Wildcats See also 'Growing Faith' Will Leave Braves

2 m | CBS, CBSSports.comAnd the CBS Sports App (free) — Show Kentucky its victories Alabama And the LSU Over the past week, your ability to improvise has improved when forced to play without TyTy point guards Washington Wow travel wheeler. But the prospect of one or both of those players out as the Wildcats enter a tumultuous environment at the Bud Walton Arena in Arkansas portends a bleak outlook for the UK. Look for the Razorbacks to use their accelerating technique combined with a tight advantage on their home ground to secure another big win. Prediction: Arkansas 75, Kentucky 65

No. 12 UCLA in Oregon



Featured game | Oregon Beavers vs UCLA Bruins

4 pm | CBS, CBSSports.comAnd the CBS Sports . app (free) — If you’ve been waiting for Oregon to turn things around and bring back the magic of last season’s magical NCAA Championship, you may be waiting for a while. Beavers are far behind in the talent department and show little to suggest that they’ve got a turbulence of this caliber in the tank. UCLA’s bout with injuries this month makes it a bit of a wild card. But Bruins are deep enough to handle business here no matter who might be out of stock. Prediction: UCLA 80, Oregon 62