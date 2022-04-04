April 5, 2022

Coinbase to invest in India’s crypto industry and Web3 technology due to recent clarity of country tax rules

Byron Rodgers April 5, 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 Ventures, the investment arm of Coinbase, a US cryptocurrency exchange, shares plans to invest $ 1 million in various Indian cryptocurrency and Web3 initiatives through a private launch event.

In a blog post written while in India, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that using India’s software capabilities with cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies will help accelerate India’s economic and financial goals.

