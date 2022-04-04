Coinbase to invest in India’s crypto industry and Web3 technology due to recent clarity of country tax rules

In a blog post written while in India, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that using India’s software capabilities with cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies will help accelerate India’s economic and financial goals.

Legal warning:

I would like to remind you that the data on this website is not real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and forex prices are not provided by exchanges but by market makers, so prices may be inaccurate and may differ from the actual market price, i.e. for marking and trading purposes only. Therefore Fusion Media will not be liable for any business losses incurred by you for using this data.

Fusion medium Or anyone associated with Fusion Media will not be liable for any loss or damage resulting from reliance on the information contained in this website, including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals. Be fully informed about the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, which is one of the most potentially risky investment forms.