Coinbase to invest in India’s crypto industry and Web3 technology due to recent clarity of country tax rules

Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 Ventures, the investment arm of Coinbase, a US cryptocurrency exchange, shares plans to invest $ 1 million in various Indian cryptocurrency and Web3 initiatives through a private launch event.
In a blog post written while in India, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that using India’s software capabilities with cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies will help accelerate India’s economic and financial goals.
Coinbase Ventures has teamed up with uBuidlersTribe to host a private pitch day in Bangalore in April. Receive $ 25k bonus grants from BeliefDAO and $ 1M + including guidance on top-of-the-line sessions in crypto. .
