“CODA” wins the Producers Guild Award, paving the way for best picture

He is “coda” Small film that can?

The Apple TV + drama about deafness and music scored a major victory in Producers Guild Awards Saturday night, Best Picture winner for the group.

“As a producer, I’ve always been drawn to stories full of humanity,” Philippe Rousselet, one of the film’s producers, said in his acceptance speech. “In a world where we see shortages every day, I would take this award as a sign that there is still hope.”

The PGA Award is often considered the industry’s strongest leader for the best picture. Since 2009, when the Syndicate and the Oscars expanded the number of Best Picture nominees and adopted preferential voting, the two groups have differed only three times in the final selection.

PGA win for “CODA”, as well as their recent win for Best Ensemble in Screen Actors Guild AwardsHe appears to be preparing the film for Best Picture Showdown against Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” which has so far garnered top honors from the Directors Guild of America, BAFTA, and Critics’ Choice Awards. Between these two films, Oscar night will almost certainly culminate with the streaming service taking home Hollywood’s biggest award for the first time.