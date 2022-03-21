“CODA” wins the Producers Guild Award, paving the way for best picture

He is “coda” Small film that can?
The Apple TV + drama about deafness and music scored a major victory in Producers Guild Awards Saturday night, Best Picture winner for the group.
“As a producer, I’ve always been drawn to stories full of humanity,” Philippe Rousselet, one of the film’s producers, said in his acceptance speech. “In a world where we see shortages every day, I would take this award as a sign that there is still hope.”
The PGA Award is often considered the industry’s strongest leader for the best picture. Since 2009, when the Syndicate and the Oscars expanded the number of Best Picture nominees and adopted preferential voting, the two groups have differed only three times in the final selection.
PGA win for “CODA”, as well as their recent win for Best Ensemble in Screen Actors Guild AwardsHe appears to be preparing the film for Best Picture Showdown against Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” which has so far garnered top honors from the Directors Guild of America, BAFTA, and Critics’ Choice Awards. Between these two films, Oscar night will almost certainly culminate with the streaming service taking home Hollywood’s biggest award for the first time.
However, it should be noted that CODA, which stands for Children of Deaf Adults, received only three Academy Award nominations compared to the 12 he received.dog strengthand lacks the directing and editing nominations that usually indicate the best strength of a picture. In fact, no film since 1932 has won the first Academy Award for ‘Grand Hotel’ without any of those major nominations.
For best picture, ‘CODA’ probably has to take every Oscar it’s been nominated for, a script that seems more and more doable day in and day out as a supporting actor. Troy Kotsur He continues to win awards and after the film’s script, he won a surprise BAFTA win.
Elsewhere at the PGA Awards, “Summer of Soul” took home the documentary award, while “Encanto” took home the award for best animated film. The first TV awards went to “Succession” (Best Episodic Drama), “Ted Lasso” (Best Episodic Comedy) and “Mary of Easttown” (Best Limited Series).
