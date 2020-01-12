Defence JobsGovernment Jobs

Coast Guard Navik DB 02/2020 Batch Online Form 2020

1 day ago
Coast Guard Navik DB 02/2020 Batch Online Form 2020

(Join Indian Coast Guard, Ministry Of Defence)

Post Name – Cook & Steward (Navik General Duty) (02/2020 Batch)(Domestic Branch)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 26-January-2020

• Last Date – 02-February-2020 (up to 05:00 PM)

Admit Card – 15 – 22 February-2020

Exam Date – February / March 2020

 

 • There is no Application Fee for all Categories

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All Over India

 

 

 

 

 

 (Born between 01 Aug 1998 to 31 Jul 2002)

Minimum -18 Years

Maximum – 22 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule

SC/ST – 27 Years

OBC – 25 Years
Number of post- 260 Posts

 

 

 

Vacancy Details for Coast Guard Navik DB 10th Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name – Cook & Steward (Navik General Duty) (02/2020 Batch) (Domestic Branch)

Detailed Information-:

General: 113 Posts

EWS: 26 Posts

OBC: 75 Posts

SC: 33 Posts

ST: 13 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs 21,700/-(Pay Level-3)

Educational Qualification- Candidates who have passed their Class 10th  level of Examination with minimum 50% aggregate marks (Gen/OBC Candidates) & 45% marks in aggregate(SC/ST  & Sports Background Candidates) will be considered for this Entry.

Physical Details-:

Height – 157 cms

Chest-Min Expansion – 5 cms

Weight – Should be proportionate in accordance with height & Age index.

Hearing- Normal

Physical Fitness Test Criteria –

Running-1.6 Km Run in 7 Minutes

Squat ups (Uthak baithak) – 20

Push Ups – 10

Job Roles &Responsibilities –

For Cook – They are required to prepare Food according to menu decided, have to maintain accounting & check on Ration & work for efficient running of organization.

For Steward – They are required to serve food in the Officer’s Mess as waiters & have to supervise and maintain accounting of funds, Wines & Stores, Menu preparation, etc.

How to apply for Coast Guard Navik Domestic Branch 10th Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Indian Coast Guard before 02/February/2019.

Requisites of Online Application-:

Photograph (10-40 kb)

Signature (10-30 kb)

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for Coast Guard  Navik GD 10+2 Entry Recruitment Online Form  2020:

Selection will be based on -:

Written Examination

Physical Endurance Test

Medical Test

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate on 26 January 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

