Coast Guard Navik DB 02/2020 Batch Online Form 2020
(Join Indian Coast Guard, Ministry Of Defence)
Post Name – Cook & Steward (Navik General Duty) (02/2020 Batch)(Domestic Branch)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 26-January-2020
• Last Date – 02-February-2020 (up to 05:00 PM)
Admit Card – 15 – 22 February-2020
Exam Date – February / March 2020
|• There is no Application Fee for all Categories
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All Over India
|(Born between 01 Aug 1998 to 31 Jul 2002)
Minimum -18 Years
Maximum – 22 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule
SC/ST – 27 Years
OBC – 25 Years
|Number of post- 260 Posts
|
Vacancy Details for Coast Guard Navik DB 10th Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Cook & Steward (Navik General Duty) (02/2020 Batch) (Domestic Branch)
Detailed Information-:
General: 113 Posts
EWS: 26 Posts
OBC: 75 Posts
SC: 33 Posts
ST: 13 Posts
Pay Scale – Rs 21,700/-(Pay Level-3)
Educational Qualification- Candidates who have passed their Class 10th level of Examination with minimum 50% aggregate marks (Gen/OBC Candidates) & 45% marks in aggregate(SC/ST & Sports Background Candidates) will be considered for this Entry.
Physical Details-:
Height – 157 cms
Chest-Min Expansion – 5 cms
Weight – Should be proportionate in accordance with height & Age index.
Hearing- Normal
Physical Fitness Test Criteria –
Running-1.6 Km Run in 7 Minutes
Squat ups (Uthak baithak) – 20
Push Ups – 10
Job Roles &Responsibilities –
For Cook – They are required to prepare Food according to menu decided, have to maintain accounting & check on Ration & work for efficient running of organization.
For Steward – They are required to serve food in the Officer’s Mess as waiters & have to supervise and maintain accounting of funds, Wines & Stores, Menu preparation, etc.
How to apply for Coast Guard Navik Domestic Branch 10th Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Indian Coast Guard before 02/February/2019.
Requisites of Online Application-:
Photograph (10-40 kb)
Signature (10-30 kb)
*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for Coast Guard Navik GD 10+2 Entry Recruitment Online Form 2020:
Selection will be based on -:
Written Examination
Physical Endurance Test
Medical Test
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Link Activate on 26 January 2020
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: